Over/unders, Super Bowl and playoff odds for all 32 NFL teams

We're used to seeing the New England Patriots in the playoffs. Is this the season the Cleveland Browns finally join them?
Baker Mayfield & Co. currently have the best odds to win the AFC North and are tied for the fourth-best odds to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV.
Who else is a popular bet to reach the postseason?
The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released Super Bowl odds, conference and divisional odds, season win totals and odds to make the postseason for all 32 NFL teams.
Here they are (through April 29):
To jump to each division, click here: AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West | NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West
AFC East
New England Patriots (6-1 to win Super Bowl)
Odds to win AFC: 3-1
Division: -500
Over/under wins: 11
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -900, No +600
New York Jets (80-1)
Odds to win AFC: 40-1
Division: +550
Over/under: 7.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +300, No -400
Buffalo Bills (100-1)
Odds to win AFC: 50-1
Division: 8-1
Over/under: 6.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700
Miami Dolphins (200-1)
Odds to win AFC: 100-1
Division: 50-1
Over/under: 5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +1,100, No -2,500
AFC North
Pittsburgh Steelers (20-1)
Odds to win AFC: 10-1
Division: +150
Over/under: 9
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +110, No -130
Baltimore Ravens (40-1)
Odds to win AFC: 20-1
Division: 3-1
Over/under: 8.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +180, No -220
Cleveland Browns (16-1)
Odds to win AFC: 8-1
Division: +140
Over/under: 9
Odds to make playoffs: Yes EVEN, No -120
Cincinnati Bengals (100-1)
Odds to win AFC: 50-1
Division: 20-1
Over/under: 6
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +700, No -1,100
AFC South
Houston Texans (30-1)
Odds to win AFC: 15-1
Division: +280
Over/under: 8.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +150, No -180
Indianapolis Colts (10-1)
Odds to win AFC: 5-1
Division: -110
Over/under: 9.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -250, No +200
Jacksonville Jaguars (60-1)
Odds to win AFC: 30-1
Division: 5-1
Over/under: 8
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +375, No -500
Tennessee Titans (100-1)
Odds to win AFC: 50-1
Division: 5-1
Over/under: 8
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +375, No -500
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)
Odds to win AFC: 3-1
Division: -160
Over/under: 10.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -550, No +400
Los Angeles Chargers (16-1)
Odds to win AFC: 8-1
Division: +180
Over/under: 9.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -220, No +180
Denver Broncos (80-1)
Odds to win AFC: 40-1
Division: 10-1
Over/under: 7
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700
Oakland Raiders (80-1)
Odds to win AFC: 40-1
Division: 16-1
Over/under: 6
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +700, No -1,100
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys (25-1)
Odds to win NFC: 12-1
Division: +140
Over/under wins: 9
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +105, No -125
New York Giants (100-1)
Odds to win NFC: 50-1
Division: 14-1
Over/under: 6
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700
Philadelphia Eagles (14-1)
Odds to win NFC: 7-1
Division: -125
Over/under: 9.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -190, No +160
Washington Redskins (100-1)
Odds to win NFC: 50-1
Division: 12-1
Over/under: 6.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700
NFC North
Chicago Bears (14-1)
Odds to win NFC: 7-1
Division: +160
Over/under: 9
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -110, No -110
Detroit Lions (100-1)
Odds to win NFC: 50-1
Division: 14-1
Over/under: 6.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700
Green Bay Packers (14-1)
Odds to win NFC: 7-1
Division: 2-1
Over/under: 9
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +110, No -130
Minnesota Vikings (25-1)
Odds to win NFC: 12-1
Division: 2-1
Over/under: 9
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +130, No -150
NFC South
New Orleans Saints (8-1)
Odds to win NFC: 4-1
Division: -180
Over/under: 10.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -310, No +250
Atlanta Falcons (30-1)
Odds to win NFC: 15-1
Division: 3-1
Over/under: 8.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +170, No -200
Carolina Panthers (60-1)
Odds to win NFC: 30-1
Division: 5-1
Over/under: 8
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +240, No -300
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (100-1)
Odds to win NFC: 50-1
Division: 16-1
Over/under: 6.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700
NFC West
Los Angeles Rams (8-1)
Odds to win NFC: 4-1
Division: -175
Over/under: 10.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -310, No +250
Seattle Seahawks (30-1)
Odds to win NFC: 15-1
Division: 3-1
Over/under: 8.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +160, No -190
San Francisco 49ers (25-1)
Odds to win NFC: 12-1
Division: 4-1
Over/under: 8
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +240, No -300
Arizona Cardinals (200-1)
Odds to win NFC: 50-1
Division: 30-1
Over/under: 5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +1,000, No -2,000