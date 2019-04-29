        <
          Over/unders, Super Bowl and playoff odds for all 32 NFL teams

          Riddick predicts 11-win season for Browns (2:23)

          Louis Riddick predicts that the Browns will improve four games from last year and make it all the way to an 11-win season. (2:23)

          9:36 AM ET
          • Joe Klingele

          We're used to seeing the New England Patriots in the playoffs. Is this the season the Cleveland Browns finally join them?

          Baker Mayfield & Co. currently have the best odds to win the AFC North and are tied for the fourth-best odds to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV.

          Who else is a popular bet to reach the postseason?

          The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released Super Bowl odds, conference and divisional odds, season win totals and odds to make the postseason for all 32 NFL teams.

          Here they are (through April 29):

          To jump to each division, click here: AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West | NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

          AFC East

          New England Patriots (6-1 to win Super Bowl)

          Odds to win AFC: 3-1
          Division: -500
          Over/under wins: 11
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -900, No +600

          New York Jets (80-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 40-1
          Division: +550
          Over/under: 7.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +300, No -400

          Buffalo Bills (100-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 50-1
          Division: 8-1
          Over/under: 6.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

          Miami Dolphins (200-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 100-1
          Division: 50-1
          Over/under: 5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +1,100, No -2,500

          AFC North

          Pittsburgh Steelers (20-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 10-1
          Division: +150
          Over/under: 9
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +110, No -130

          Baltimore Ravens (40-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 20-1
          Division: 3-1
          Over/under: 8.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +180, No -220

          Cleveland Browns (16-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 8-1
          Division: +140
          Over/under: 9
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes EVEN, No -120

          Cincinnati Bengals (100-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 50-1
          Division: 20-1
          Over/under: 6
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +700, No -1,100

          AFC South

          Houston Texans (30-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 15-1
          Division: +280
          Over/under: 8.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +150, No -180

          Indianapolis Colts (10-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 5-1
          Division: -110
          Over/under: 9.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -250, No +200

          Jacksonville Jaguars (60-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 30-1
          Division: 5-1
          Over/under: 8
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +375, No -500

          Tennessee Titans (100-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 50-1
          Division: 5-1
          Over/under: 8
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +375, No -500

          AFC West

          Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 3-1
          Division: -160
          Over/under: 10.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -550, No +400

          Los Angeles Chargers (16-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 8-1
          Division: +180
          Over/under: 9.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -220, No +180

          Denver Broncos (80-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 40-1
          Division: 10-1
          Over/under: 7
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

          Oakland Raiders (80-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 40-1
          Division: 16-1
          Over/under: 6
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +700, No -1,100

          NFC East

          Dallas Cowboys (25-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 12-1
          Division: +140
          Over/under wins: 9
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +105, No -125

          New York Giants (100-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 50-1
          Division: 14-1
          Over/under: 6
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

          Philadelphia Eagles (14-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 7-1
          Division: -125
          Over/under: 9.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -190, No +160

          Washington Redskins (100-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 50-1
          Division: 12-1
          Over/under: 6.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

          NFC North

          Chicago Bears (14-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 7-1
          Division: +160
          Over/under: 9
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -110, No -110

          Detroit Lions (100-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 50-1
          Division: 14-1
          Over/under: 6.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

          Green Bay Packers (14-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 7-1
          Division: 2-1
          Over/under: 9
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +110, No -130

          Minnesota Vikings (25-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 12-1
          Division: 2-1
          Over/under: 9
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +130, No -150

          NFC South

          New Orleans Saints (8-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 4-1
          Division: -180
          Over/under: 10.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -310, No +250

          Atlanta Falcons (30-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 15-1
          Division: 3-1
          Over/under: 8.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +170, No -200

          Carolina Panthers (60-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 30-1
          Division: 5-1
          Over/under: 8
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +240, No -300

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers (100-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 50-1
          Division: 16-1
          Over/under: 6.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

          NFC West

          Los Angeles Rams (8-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 4-1
          Division: -175
          Over/under: 10.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -310, No +250

          Seattle Seahawks (30-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 15-1
          Division: 3-1
          Over/under: 8.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +160, No -190

          San Francisco 49ers (25-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 12-1
          Division: 4-1
          Over/under: 8
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +240, No -300

          Arizona Cardinals (200-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 50-1
          Division: 30-1
          Over/under: 5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +1,000, No -2,000

