Over/unders, Super Bowl and playoff odds for all 32 NFL teams

Louis Riddick predicts that the Browns will improve four games from last year and make it all the way to an 11-win season. (2:23)

We're used to seeing the New England Patriots in the playoffs. Is this the season the Cleveland Browns finally join them?

Baker Mayfield & Co. currently have the best odds to win the AFC North and are tied for the fourth-best odds to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV.

Who else is a popular bet to reach the postseason?

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released Super Bowl odds, conference and divisional odds, season win totals and odds to make the postseason for all 32 NFL teams.

Here they are (through April 29):

AFC East

New England Patriots (6-1 to win Super Bowl)

Odds to win AFC: 3-1

Division: -500

Over/under wins: 11

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -900, No +600

Odds to win AFC: 40-1

Division: +550

Over/under: 7.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +300, No -400

Odds to win AFC: 50-1

Division: 8-1

Over/under: 6.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

Odds to win AFC: 100-1

Division: 50-1

Over/under: 5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +1,100, No -2,500

AFC North

Odds to win AFC: 10-1

Division: +150

Over/under: 9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +110, No -130

Odds to win AFC: 20-1

Division: 3-1

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +180, No -220

Baker Mayfield's Browns are favorites in the AFC North and 16-1 to win the Super Bowl. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Odds to win AFC: 8-1

Division: +140

Over/under: 9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes EVEN, No -120

Odds to win AFC: 50-1

Division: 20-1

Over/under: 6

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +700, No -1,100

AFC South

Odds to win AFC: 15-1

Division: +280

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +150, No -180

Odds to win AFC: 5-1

Division: -110

Over/under: 9.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -250, No +200

Odds to win AFC: 30-1

Division: 5-1

Over/under: 8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +375, No -500

Odds to win AFC: 50-1

Division: 5-1

Over/under: 8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +375, No -500

AFC West

Odds to win AFC: 3-1

Division: -160

Over/under: 10.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -550, No +400

Odds to win AFC: 8-1

Division: +180

Over/under: 9.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -220, No +180

Odds to win AFC: 40-1

Division: 10-1

Over/under: 7

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

Odds to win AFC: 40-1

Division: 16-1

Over/under: 6

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +700, No -1,100

NFC East

Odds to win NFC: 12-1

Division: +140

Over/under wins: 9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +105, No -125

Odds to win NFC: 50-1

Division: 14-1

Over/under: 6

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

Odds to win NFC: 7-1

Division: -125

Over/under: 9.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -190, No +160

Odds to win NFC: 50-1

Division: 12-1

Over/under: 6.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

NFC North

Are Mitch Trubisky and the Bears in for some regression after last season's surprising success? AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Odds to win NFC: 7-1

Division: +160

Over/under: 9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -110, No -110

Odds to win NFC: 50-1

Division: 14-1

Over/under: 6.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

Odds to win NFC: 7-1

Division: 2-1

Over/under: 9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +110, No -130

Odds to win NFC: 12-1

Division: 2-1

Over/under: 9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +130, No -150

NFC South

Odds to win NFC: 4-1

Division: -180

Over/under: 10.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -310, No +250

Odds to win NFC: 15-1

Division: 3-1

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +170, No -200

Odds to win NFC: 30-1

Division: 5-1

Over/under: 8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +240, No -300

Odds to win NFC: 50-1

Division: 16-1

Over/under: 6.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

NFC West

Odds to win NFC: 4-1

Division: -175

Over/under: 10.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -310, No +250

Odds to win NFC: 15-1

Division: 3-1

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +160, No -190

Odds to win NFC: 12-1

Division: 4-1

Over/under: 8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +240, No -300

Odds to win NFC: 50-1

Division: 30-1

Over/under: 5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +1,000, No -2,000