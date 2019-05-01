Tua favorite to be 2020 NFL's top draft pick

Three QBs were taken in the first round of the 2019 draft. The 2020 class looks loaded, with Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts. (1:56)

The 2019 NFL draft is behind us, but bettors don't have to wait long to look toward the 2020 draft, which will be held in Las Vegas next April. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has posted odds for who will be the top pick in 2020. Alabama Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa is the odds-on favorite at -300, returning for his redshirt sophomore season.

Last season, Tua passed for nearly 4,000 yards and 43 touchdowns and added five on the ground in leading Alabama to the national championship game. He finished runner-up in the Heisman race to Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, the top-pick in last week's draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Tua is currently the Heisman favorite at 5-2, ahead of Clemson sophomore Trevor Lawrence (7-2).

Jeff Sherman, VP of risk management for Westgate SuperBook, on posting odds so early: "With the draft in Las Vegas next year, we wanted to get a head start and carry the momentum from the recent draft. The first overall selection prop bridges our college and pro football menus, and the closer to the draft next year, we will add a multitude of wagering options."

Georgia QB Jake Fromm and Oregon QB Justin Herbert are second at 7-1, the only players with shorter than 10-1 odds. There were a record number of draft props posted in 2019, with Murray opening at -140 at Westgate to go first overall and closing at -2500 before being taken off the board.