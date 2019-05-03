        <
          Win totals for the 2019 college football season

          Clemson and Alabama have faced off for the national title three times in the last four seasons. Kevin Jairaj - Handout/Getty Images
          11:50 AM ET
          • Joe Klingele

          It probably won't come as a surprise that Clemson and Alabama have the two highest projected win totals for the upcoming college football season.

          Where do the betting lines lie with other top-25 hopefuls?

          Here are the regular-season win totals (not including bowl games) from DraftKings:

          Alabama Crimson Tide 11 (Over +100, Under -121)

          Clemson Tigers 11 (Over -139, Under +115)

          Georgia Bulldogs 10.5 (Over -182, Under +150)

          Oklahoma Sooners 10 (Over -148, Under +120)

          Ohio State Buckeyes 10 (Over +100, Under -121)

          Boise State Broncos 10 (Over -104, Under -118)

          UCF Knights 10 (Over -134, Under +110)

          Washington Huskies 10 (Over +137, Under -167)

          Washington State Cougars 10 (Over -110, Under -110)

          Michigan Wolverines 9.5 (Over -150, Under +123)

          Texas Longhorns 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

          Florida Gators 9 (Over +110, Under -134)

          Oregon Ducks 9 (Over +120 , Under-148)

          Penn State Nittany Lions 9 (Over -110, Under -110)

          Miami Hurricanes 8.5 (Over -150, Under +123)

          Utah Utes 8.5 (Over -150, Under +123)

          Wisconsin Badgers 8.5 (Over -134, Under +110)

          Auburn Tigers 8 (Over +125, Under -152)

          Mississippi State Bulldogs 8 (Over -175, Under +140)

          Florida State Seminoles 7.5 (Over +110, Under -134)

          Michigan State Spartans 7.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

          Texas A&M Aggies 7.5 (Over -152, Under +125)

          USC Trojans 7.5 (Over +137, Under -167)

          Tennessee Volunteers 7 (Over +120, Under -148)

          Oklahoma State Cowboys 6 (Over -110, Under -110)

