Win totals for the 2019 college football season

It probably won't come as a surprise that Clemson and Alabama have the two highest projected win totals for the upcoming college football season.

Where do the betting lines lie with other top-25 hopefuls?

Here are the regular-season win totals (not including bowl games) from DraftKings:

Alabama Crimson Tide 11 (Over +100, Under -121)

Clemson Tigers 11 (Over -139, Under +115)

Georgia Bulldogs 10.5 (Over -182, Under +150)

Oklahoma Sooners 10 (Over -148, Under +120)

Ohio State Buckeyes 10 (Over +100, Under -121)

Boise State Broncos 10 (Over -104, Under -118)

UCF Knights 10 (Over -134, Under +110)

Washington Huskies 10 (Over +137, Under -167)

Washington State Cougars 10 (Over -110, Under -110)

Michigan Wolverines 9.5 (Over -150, Under +123)

Texas Longhorns 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Florida Gators 9 (Over +110, Under -134)

Oregon Ducks 9 (Over +120 , Under-148)

Penn State Nittany Lions 9 (Over -110, Under -110)

Miami Hurricanes 8.5 (Over -150, Under +123)

Utah Utes 8.5 (Over -150, Under +123)

Wisconsin Badgers 8.5 (Over -134, Under +110)

Auburn Tigers 8 (Over +125, Under -152)

Mississippi State Bulldogs 8 (Over -175, Under +140)

Florida State Seminoles 7.5 (Over +110, Under -134)

Michigan State Spartans 7.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Texas A&M Aggies 7.5 (Over -152, Under +125)

USC Trojans 7.5 (Over +137, Under -167)

Tennessee Volunteers 7 (Over +120, Under -148)

Oklahoma State Cowboys 6 (Over -110, Under -110)