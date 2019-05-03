Win totals for the 2019 college football season

It probably won't come as a surprise that Clemson and Alabama have the two highest projected win totals for the upcoming college football season.
Where do the betting lines lie with other top-25 hopefuls?
Here are the regular-season win totals (not including bowl games) from DraftKings:
Alabama Crimson Tide 11 (Over +100, Under -121)
Clemson Tigers 11 (Over -139, Under +115)
Georgia Bulldogs 10.5 (Over -182, Under +150)
Oklahoma Sooners 10 (Over -148, Under +120)
Ohio State Buckeyes 10 (Over +100, Under -121)
Boise State Broncos 10 (Over -104, Under -118)
UCF Knights 10 (Over -134, Under +110)
Washington Huskies 10 (Over +137, Under -167)
Washington State Cougars 10 (Over -110, Under -110)
Michigan Wolverines 9.5 (Over -150, Under +123)
Texas Longhorns 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Florida Gators 9 (Over +110, Under -134)
Oregon Ducks 9 (Over +120 , Under-148)
Penn State Nittany Lions 9 (Over -110, Under -110)
Miami Hurricanes 8.5 (Over -150, Under +123)
Utah Utes 8.5 (Over -150, Under +123)
Wisconsin Badgers 8.5 (Over -134, Under +110)
Auburn Tigers 8 (Over +125, Under -152)
Mississippi State Bulldogs 8 (Over -175, Under +140)
Florida State Seminoles 7.5 (Over +110, Under -134)
Michigan State Spartans 7.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Texas A&M Aggies 7.5 (Over -152, Under +125)
USC Trojans 7.5 (Over +137, Under -167)
Tennessee Volunteers 7 (Over +120, Under -148)
Oklahoma State Cowboys 6 (Over -110, Under -110)