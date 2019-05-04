Bama, Clemson must go 12-0 to hit over for wins

Oddsmakers expect Alabama and Clemson to dominate regular season opponents again this coming college football season. After squaring off in last year's national championship game as undefeated foes, both programs return their high-profile quarterbacks who are also Heisman Trophy favorites.

DraftKings is the first sportsbook to post regular season win totals for 2019. Among the 25 schools offered, the Crimson Tide and Tigers each have the highest line of 11. So each must go undefeated in 12 regular season games to cash the over bet. Conference title games are not included.

ESPN's Football Power Index projects Bama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan and Oklahoma as favorites in every game on their respective schedules. However, it's important to note that does not mean they are projected to go undefeated.

The Wolverines have a betting total of 9.5 wins (over, -150). They have won 10 games in three of Jim Harbaugh's four seasons. Rival Ohio State, in its first season since Urban Meyer's retirement, also has a line of 10 games (under, -121). FPI projects 8.6 wins. The Wolverines will host "The Game" in Ann Arbor.

Oklahoma State has the lowest line offered at six wins. FPI projects 7.3 wins.

DraftKings lists Alabama and Clemson as co-favorites (+200) to win the national championship. The Tigers will be led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, while redshirt junior Tua Tagovailoa returns to Tuscaloosa and is projected as next year's top NFL draft pick.