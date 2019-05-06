Record $165.5 million bet on Kentucky Derby

A steady rain and one of the craziest Kentucky Derby finishes of all-time didn't dampen the betting enthusiasm from the public.

Per Churchill Downs, the Derby set an all-time record for handle with $165.5 million on wagering from all-sources, up 10 percent from last year's record handle of $149.9 million. That record included $4.1 million of handle from Japan. This was first year it was offered there and Master Fencer (58-1) was a Japanese colt, who finished seventh.

The Derby had a wild finish as the favorite Maximum Security (9-2) crossed the finish line first but was subsequently disqualified after a 22-minute review, making 65-1 long-shot Country House the winner. It cost bettors who backed Maximum Security to win, place or show approximately $9 million, according to betting statistics provided by online horse racing site TwinSpires.com.

The owners of Maximum Security revealed on the "Today" show Monday morning that they plan to file an appeal with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, contending that their horse should be declared the rightful winner of the Derby.

"We are going to file an appeal today with the state racing commission," owner Gary West said on the show. Maximum Security will skip the Preakness as well.

The Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.