        <
        >

          Romo 10,000-1 to win Byron Nelson at Westgate

          9:11 PM ET
          • David PurdumESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2014
            • Journalist covering gambling industry since 2008
            Follow on Twitter

          Tony Romo has PGA Tour experience, ample familiarity with the course and a chance to win this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas, Texas -- a 10,000-to-1 chance.

          The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas installed Romo at 10,000-1 to win this week at Trinity Forest Golf Club, where the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS broadcaster is a member. Oddsmakers at Caesars Entertainment sportsbook have Romo at 2,000-1.

          This will be Romo's third PGA Tour event. He missed the cut in his first two tournaments, including in March at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished at 15-over par after two rounds. He'll be facing much stiffer competition this week.

          Brooks Koepka, at 13-2, is the favorite at the Byron Nelson, followed by Hideki Matsuyama at 16-1 and Jordan Spieth at 18-1.

          The SuperBook also set the over/under on Romo's first round at the Byron Nelson at 77.5. His lowest score in his four rounds in a PGA Tour event is 77.

          "If you want to compete, you want to play against the best," Romo told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday. "Obviously I understand where I'm at comparatively to the guys in this field. These are the best of the best."

          A long shot did just win on Tour when Max Homa, who was listed at 300-1 at some sportsbooks, captured the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

          Aaron Wise had 40-1 odds when he won last year's Byron Nelson. Wise opened at 20-1 to defend his title this week.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices