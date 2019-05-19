Sportsbooks favor Koepka to win U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka is the betting favorite to become the second golfer to win three straight U.S. Opens.

Koepka opened at 6-1 at Caesars sportsbook to capture next month's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Dustin Johnson is next at 8-1, followed by Tiger Woods at 10-1.

Koepka held on to win the PGA Championship on Sunday, his third title in the past five major tournaments. He finished at 8-under, two strokes ahead of Johnson.

Koepka was among the top tier of favorites entering the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, behind only Woods and Johnson at most sportsbooks.

At the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas, more bets were placed on Koepka to win the New York tournament than were placed on any other golfer. Koepka's victory resulted in a small overall loss for SuperBook and Caesars.

"[Woods] was our main liability," a Caesars oddsmaker told ESPN in an email.

Koepka entered Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship with a seven-shot lead. He was listed as a -1,600 favorite entering Sunday but had to right the ship on the back nine after Johnson got within one shot.

Koepka won last year's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and in 2017 at Erin Hills. Scottish golfer Willie Anderson won the U.S. Open in 1903, 1904 and 1905.

At 6-1, Koepka's odds to win the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach are among the shortest of any golfer since the 2016 U.S. Open, when Jason Day could be found at 6-1. The SuperBook on Sunday opened Koepka as the U.S. Open favorite at 5-1.

At Caesars sportsbook, Rory McIlroy is 12-1 to win this year's U.S. Open, followed by Justin Rose and Day, who each opened at 16-1.

The U.S. Open will take place June 13-16 at California's Pebble Beach Golf Links.