Win Probability 53.5%

MICH
OSU
OSU 53.5%

MICH

0

OSU

0

1st & 10 at MICH 46

Dwayne Haskins pass complete to Parris Campbell for 16 yds to the Mich 30 for a 1ST down

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MICH1
    • 27OSU

  • Turnovers

    • MICH0
    • 0OSU

  • Possession

    MICHOSU
    1:031:34

  • 1st Downs

    • MICH0
    • 2OSU

Game Information

Ohio Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Columbus, OH 43210
  • 42°
  • Line: MICH -4.5
  • Over/Under: 53
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:MICH 30
Drive:3 plays, 27 yds3 plays, 27 yards, 0:48
MICH OSU 50 20 20 MICH OSU 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at MICH 46
WIN %: 53.5
Dwayne Haskins pass complete to Parris Campbell for 16 yds to the Mich 30 for a 1ST down
7

Dwayne HaskinsOSU, QB, #7

1/1C/ATT
16YDS
0TD
0INT

Game Highlights

0:33

