Win Probability 53.5%
|MICH
|OSU
OSU 53.5%
MICH
0
OSU
0
1st & 10 at MICH 46
Dwayne Haskins pass complete to Parris Campbell for 16 yds to the Mich 30 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MICH1
- 27OSU
Turnovers
- MICH0
- 0OSU
Possession1:031:34MICHOSU
1st Downs
- MICH0
- 2OSU
Game Highlights
Corso's Pick: Michigan vs. Ohio State
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Michigan
|0
|0
|Ohio State
|0
|0
Sponsored Headlines
Listen Live
ESPN Fan Shop
Latest from MICH @ OSU
NCAAF
Michigan's Chase Winovich is moving around just fine in warmups.
NCAAF
Wave hello to the Riker family if you're heading to Columbus, Ohio today. Lesley Riker and her kids have been flying Ohio State flags on this overpass near the Michigan-Ohio border on the morning of The Game for more than three decades. She says they've seen all kinds of reactions and just about every body part you can imagine waving back at them.
NCAAF
The Game isn't just played on the field.
2018 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Michigan
|8-0
|10-1
|Ohio State
|7-1
|10-1
|Penn State
|5-3
|8-3
|Michigan State
|4-4
|6-5
|Maryland
|3-5
|5-6
|Indiana
|2-6
|5-6
|Rutgers
|0-8
|1-10
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Northwestern
|7-1
|7-4
|Wisconsin
|5-3
|7-4
|Iowa
|5-4
|8-4
|Purdue
|4-4
|5-6
|Nebraska
|3-6
|4-8
|Illinois
|2-6
|4-7
|Minnesota
|2-6
|5-6
NCAAF News
Tebow's Freak of the Week: Quinnen Williams
SEC Nation's Tim Tebow names Alabama DL Quinnen Williams his Freak of the Week.
Stidham, Harris share the field once again
Alabama RB Damien Harris and Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham joins SEC Nation to look back at their playing time together when they were kids.
Corso's Pick: Michigan vs. Ohio State
Lee Corso makes his Week 13 prediction for No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State.
Wojciechowski challenges Rinaldi to pushup battle
Gene Wojciechowski does 10 pushups as a punishment from Urban Meyer and challenges Tom Rinaldi to match it.
Ohio State still in CFP hunt after season of adversity
Gene Wojciechowski examines how Ohio State has been tested this season, both on and off the field.
Tracking college football's coaching changes
From Bobby Petrino being out at Louisville to Les Miles coming in at Kansas, here's an updated look at the college football coaching carousel.