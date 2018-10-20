Win Probability 93.5%

NCST
CLEM
CLEM 93.5%

NCST

0

CLEM

7

2nd & Goal at NCST 3

Travis Etienne run for 3 yds for a TD (Greg Huegel KICK)

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NCST0
    • 57CLEM

  • Turnovers

    • NCST0
    • 0CLEM

  • Possession

    NCSTCLEM
    3:370:00

  • 1st Downs

    • NCST0
    • 3CLEM

Game Information

Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)
Coverage: ESPN
  • Clemson, SC 29634
  • 60°
  • Line: CLEM -18.5
  • Over/Under: 58

Touchdown

NCST CLEM 50 20 20 NCST CLEM 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & Goal at NCST 3
WIN %: 93.5
Travis Etienne run for 3 yds for a TD (Greg Huegel KICK)
9

Travis EtienneCLEM, RB, #9

3CAR
10YDS
1TD

Latest from NCST @ CLEM

NCAAF

The Pac-12 has just a 1 in 20 shot at putting a team in the playoff. Meanwhile, the SEC is still the most likely conference to get two teams in, but that number has dropped quite a bit over last few weeks.

Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics6d ago

NCAAF

The 10 teams most likely to reach the playoff, according to ESPN's Playoff Predictor. Georgia (27%) is still alive after its loss to LSU. For the Tigers it was not only the win but the way they won -- handily -- that put them on the board.

Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics6d ago

NCAAF

Strength of Record top 10: strictly a measure a accomplishment this season. Achieving a 6-1 record with LSU's schedule was more difficult than going undefeated thus far with Clemson or Alabama's schedule.

Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics6d ago

NCAAF News