Win Probability 93.5%
|NCST
|CLEM
CLEM 93.5%
NCST
0
CLEM
7
2nd & Goal at NCST 3
Travis Etienne run for 3 yds for a TD (Greg Huegel KICK)
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NCST0
- 57CLEM
Turnovers
- NCST0
- 0CLEM
Possession3:370:00NCSTCLEM
1st Downs
- NCST0
- 3CLEM
Touchdown
Game Highlights
CLEM VS NCST
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|NC State
|0
|0
|Clemson
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|NCST
|CLEM
TD
11:23
T. Etienne run for 3 yds for a TD, (G. Huegel KICK)
9 plays, 57 yards, 3:37
|0
|7
2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Clemson
|3-0
|6-0
|NC State
|2-0
|5-0
|Boston College
|2-1
|5-2
|Syracuse
|1-2
|4-2
|Florida State
|1-3
|3-3
|Wake Forest
|0-2
|3-3
|Louisville
|0-4
|2-5
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Virginia Tech
|3-0
|4-2
|Virginia
|2-1
|4-2
|Miami
|2-1
|5-2
|Pittsburgh
|2-1
|3-4
|Duke
|1-1
|5-1
|North Carolina
|1-2
|1-4
|Georgia Tech
|1-3
|3-4
