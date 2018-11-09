Win Probability 86%
|WAKE
|NCST
NCST 86%
WAKE
0
NCST
3
4th & 10 at WAKE 12
Christopher Dunn 29 yd FG GOOD
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WAKE0
- -3NCST
Turnovers
- WAKE1
- 0NCST
Possession2:180:00WAKENCST
1st Downs
- WAKE0
- 0NCST
Field Goal
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|NC State
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|WAKE
|NCST
FG
12:42
C. Dunn 29 yd FG GOOD
4 plays, 0 yards, 1:22
|0
|3
Latest from WAKE @ NCST
Syracuse coach Dino Babers thanks Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson for visiting Syracuse defensive back Tyrone Perkins, who has been in a North Carolina hospital recovering from a leg injury suffered in last week's game. "That was very gracious," Babers said. "For him to go out and visit one of my guys in the local hospital is something that I’ll never forget and something that I’ll always appreciate."
As close as NC State was to upsetting Clemson the last few years, the opposite is unfolding today in Death Valley. Many wondered how strong the Wolfpack really were after starting 5-0 with no real wins of note. We have an idea now: the gap between the two division teams is still there, larger now, as the Tigers lead 24-0.
2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Clemson
|6-0
|9-0
|Boston College
|4-1
|7-2
|Syracuse
|4-2
|7-2
|NC State
|3-2
|6-2
|Florida State
|2-5
|4-5
|Wake Forest
|1-4
|4-5
|Louisville
|0-6
|2-7
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Pittsburgh
|4-1
|5-4
|Virginia
|4-2
|6-3
|Virginia Tech
|3-2
|4-4
|Georgia Tech
|3-3
|5-4
|Duke
|2-3
|6-3
|Miami
|2-3
|5-4
|North Carolina
|1-5
|1-7
NCAAF News
Georgia gearing up for Auburn
Head coach Kirby Smart joins The Paul Finebaum Show to talk about his history with the Tigers and how his team continues to grow week by week.
Arm surgery ends Badgers NT Olive Sagapolu's season
Not only is nose tackle Olive Sagapolu done for the season, but quarterback Alex Hornibrook is listed as questionable for Wisconsin's game against Penn State due to a concussion.
Team Rubicon rebuilding homes and lives
Former Wisconsin football player and military veteran Jake Wood is using his Team Rubicon organization to aid disaster relief and help fellow veterans.
Wally Triplett, 'one of the true trailblazers,' dies at age 92
Wally Triplett, the first African-American player to start at Penn State, died Thursday at age 92. He was drafted by the NFL's Lions in 1949.
Kyler Murray is different than Baker Mayfield, but he might be better
Nearly all of Kyler Murray's numbers are better than the ones produced by last year's Heisman Trophy winner, and that's with a big reputation on his back and a big future ahead of him.
How a former CU athlete is leading a new path for mental health
After two high-profile suicides of former Colorado football players, ex-linebacker Sean Tufts has taken over an alumni group now focused on mental health for CU athletes.