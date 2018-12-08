Win Probability 91.2%
|NAVY
|ARMY
ARMY 91.2%
NAVY
0
ARMY
7
2nd & 8 at NAVY 26
Kelvin Hopkins Jr. run for 12 yds to the Navy 14 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NAVY47
- 248ARMY
Turnovers
- NAVY1
- 0ARMY
Possession24:0014:20NAVYARMY
1st Downs
- NAVY4
- 11ARMY
Game Highlights
Army strikes first with 10-yard TD
Army picks off interception with one hand
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Army
|7
|0
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|NAVY
|ARMY
TD
12:34
K. Hopkins Jr. run for 10 yds for a TD, (J. Abercrombie KICK)
5 plays, 82 yards, 2:26
|0
|7
Latest from NAVY vs ARMY
NCAAF
2018 American Athletic Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|UCF
|8-0
|12-0
|Temple
|7-1
|8-4
|Cincinnati
|6-2
|10-2
|South Florida
|3-5
|7-5
|East Carolina
|1-7
|3-9
|UConn
|0-8
|1-11
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Houston
|5-3
|8-4
|Memphis
|5-3
|8-5
|Tulane
|5-3
|6-6
|SMU
|4-4
|5-7
|Navy
|2-6
|3-9
|Tulsa
|2-6
|3-9
2018 FBS Independents Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|BYU
|1-0
|6-6
|Notre Dame
|0-0
|12-0
|Army
|0-0
|9-2
|Liberty
|0-0
|6-6
|New Mexico State
|0-0
|3-9
|UMass
|0-1
|4-8
