Win Probability 53.1%
|CIN
|UCF
UCF 53.1%
CIN
6
UCF
0
1st & 10 at UCF 7
McKenzie Milton sacked by Malik Clements for a loss of 7 yards McKenzie Milton fumbled, forced by Malik Clements, recovered by Cincy Kimoni Fitz , return for 0 yards for a TD (Cole Smith PAT MISSED)
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CIN46
- -7UCF
Turnovers
- CIN0
- 1UCF
Possession0:074:20CINUCF
1st Downs
- CIN2
- 0UCF
Fumble Touchdown
|ABC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cincinnati
|6
|6
|UCF
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|CIN
|UCF
TD
10:33
M. Milton sacked by M. Clements for -7 yds,M. Milton fumbled, forced by M. Clements, recovered by Cincy K. Fitz,for a TD, (C. Smith PAT MISSED)
1 play, -7 yards, 0:07
|6
|0
2018 American Athletic Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|UCF
|6-0
|9-0
|Temple
|6-1
|7-4
|Cincinnati
|5-1
|9-1
|South Florida
|3-4
|7-4
|East Carolina
|0-6
|2-7
|UConn
|0-6
|1-9
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Houston
|5-2
|8-3
|Memphis
|4-3
|7-4
|SMU
|4-3
|5-6
|Tulane
|4-3
|5-6
|Navy
|2-5
|3-8
|Tulsa
|1-6
|2-9
