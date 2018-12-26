Win Probability 67.2%

MINN
GT
MINN 67.2%

MINN

10

GT

0

1st & 10 at GT 25

TaQuon Marshall run for 2 yds to the GTech 27

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck will receive a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season, according to a source. This should be announced today as Minnesota's board of regents will meet. The Pioneer Press first reported the extension. Fleck received a similar one-year bump last season. He's 11-13 in two years with the Gophers, who face Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26.

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Staff Writer12d ago

My favorite Paul Johnson story: After his team beat Georgia for a second straight time at Sanford Stadium in 2016, officials went to the visiting locker room to present him with the Governor's Cup. They found him staring at the ceiling and asked what he was doing. "Looking for a place for the sign," he said. What sign? "The Paul Johnson visitor's locker room," he replied. "I own this (expletive) place."

Mark Schlabach, ESPN Senior Writer28d ago

Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson is expected to retire, sources tell ESPN. Assistant coaches have been pulled off of the recruiting trail, and a team meeting is set for 2:30 p.m. today, according to sources. Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, who played at Georgia Tech, is a top candidate to replace Johnson, I'm told. Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott also could be in the mix. Johnson, 61, went 82-59 in 11 seasons at Georgia Tech, guiding the Yellow Jackets to two Orange Bowls and nine bowl appearances (including this year).

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Staff Writer28d ago