Win Probability 67.2%
|MINN
|GT
MINN 67.2%
MINN
10
GT
0
1st & 10 at GT 25
TaQuon Marshall run for 2 yds to the GTech 27
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MINN110
- 8GT
Turnovers
- MINN0
- 0GT
Possession3:018:29MINNGT
1st Downs
- MINN6
- 0GT
Game Information
- Detroit, MI
- Line: GT -6.0
- Over/Under: 57
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Minnesota
|10
|10
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|MINN
|GT
FG
9:42
E. Carpenter 31 yd FG GOOD
10 plays, 62 yards, 5:18
|3
|0
TD
4:14
T. Morgan pass,to T. Johnson for 18 yds for a TD, (E. Carpenter KICK)
7 plays, 48 yards, 3:11
|10
|0
Latest from MINN vs GT
NCAAF
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck will receive a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season, according to a source. This should be announced today as Minnesota's board of regents will meet. The Pioneer Press first reported the extension. Fleck received a similar one-year bump last season. He's 11-13 in two years with the Gophers, who face Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26.
NCAAF
My favorite Paul Johnson story: After his team beat Georgia for a second straight time at Sanford Stadium in 2016, officials went to the visiting locker room to present him with the Governor's Cup. They found him staring at the ceiling and asked what he was doing. "Looking for a place for the sign," he said. What sign? "The Paul Johnson visitor's locker room," he replied. "I own this (expletive) place."
Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson is expected to retire, sources tell ESPN. Assistant coaches have been pulled off of the recruiting trail, and a team meeting is set for 2:30 p.m. today, according to sources. Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, who played at Georgia Tech, is a top candidate to replace Johnson, I'm told. Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott also could be in the mix. Johnson, 61, went 82-59 in 11 seasons at Georgia Tech, guiding the Yellow Jackets to two Orange Bowls and nine bowl appearances (including this year).
2018 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Ohio State
|8-1
|12-1
|Michigan
|8-1
|10-2
|Penn State
|6-3
|9-3
|Michigan State
|5-4
|7-5
|Maryland
|3-6
|5-7
|Indiana
|2-7
|5-7
|Rutgers
|0-9
|1-11
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Northwestern
|8-1
|8-5
|Wisconsin
|5-4
|7-5
|Iowa
|5-4
|8-4
|Purdue
|5-4
|6-6
|Nebraska
|3-6
|4-8
|Minnesota
|3-6
|6-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|4-8
2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Clemson
|8-0
|13-0
|Syracuse
|6-2
|9-3
|NC State
|5-3
|9-3
|Boston College
|4-4
|7-5
|Florida State
|3-5
|5-7
|Wake Forest
|3-5
|7-6
|Louisville
|0-8
|2-10
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Pittsburgh
|6-2
|7-6
|Georgia Tech
|5-3
|7-5
|Virginia
|4-4
|7-5
|Miami
|4-4
|7-5
|Virginia Tech
|4-4
|6-6
|Duke
|3-5
|7-5
|North Carolina
|1-7
|2-9
