Win Probability 67%
|TEM
|DUKE
TEM 67%
TEM
27
DUKE
21
1st & 10 at TEM 26
Anthony Russo pass complete to Ventell Bryant for 11 yds to the Temp 37 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEM208
- 264DUKE
Turnovers
- TEM1
- 2DUKE
Possession14:5614:29TEMDUKE
1st Downs
- TEM13
- 11DUKE
Game Information
- Shreveport, LA
- Line: TEM -3.5
- Over/Under: 57
Game Highlights
Jones drops perfect ball to Rahming for TD
Temple's Russo threads needle on TD to Yancy
Jones on the money with TD pass to Taylor
Jones' ill-advised pass is picked off by Temple
Temple takes pick-6 to the house
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Temple
|13
|14
|27
|Duke
|7
|14
|21
2018 American Athletic Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|UCF
|8-0
|12-0
|Temple
|7-1
|8-4
|Cincinnati
|6-2
|10-2
|South Florida
|3-5
|7-6
|East Carolina
|1-7
|3-9
|UConn
|0-8
|1-11
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Houston
|5-3
|8-5
|Memphis
|5-3
|8-6
|Tulane
|5-3
|7-6
|SMU
|4-4
|5-7
|Navy
|2-6
|3-10
|Tulsa
|2-6
|3-9
2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Clemson
|8-0
|13-0
|Syracuse
|6-2
|9-3
|NC State
|5-3
|9-3
|Boston College
|4-4
|7-5
|Florida State
|3-5
|5-7
|Wake Forest
|3-5
|7-6
|Louisville
|0-8
|2-10
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Pittsburgh
|6-2
|7-6
|Georgia Tech
|5-3
|7-6
|Virginia
|4-4
|7-5
|Miami
|4-4
|7-5
|Virginia Tech
|4-4
|6-6
|Duke
|3-5
|7-5
|North Carolina
|1-7
|2-9
