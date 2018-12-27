Win Probability 67%

TEM
DUKE
TEM 67%

TEM

27

DUKE

21

1st & 10 at TEM 26

Anthony Russo pass complete to Ventell Bryant for 11 yds to the Temp 37 for a 1ST down

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TEM208
    • 264DUKE

  • Turnovers

    • TEM1
    • 2DUKE

  • Possession

    TEMDUKE
    14:5614:29

  • 1st Downs

    • TEM13
    • 11DUKE

Game Information

Independence Stadium
Coverage: ESPN
Independence Stadium
  • Shreveport, LA
  • Line: TEM -3.5
  • Over/Under: 57
Capacity: 52,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:TEM 37
Drive:4 plays, 23 yds4 plays, 23 yards, 0:36
Last Play: 1st & 10 at TEM 26
WIN %: 67
Anthony Russo pass complete to Ventell Bryant for 11 yds to the Temp 37 for a 1ST down

Anthony RussoTEM, QB, #15

15/21C/ATT
145YDS
1TD
1INT

Game Highlights

Jones drops perfect ball to Rahming for TD

Jones drops perfect ball to Rahming for TD
0:33

Temple's Russo threads needle on TD to Yancy

Temple's Russo threads needle on TD to Yancy
0:26

Jones on the money with TD pass to Taylor

Jones on the money with TD pass to Taylor
0:27

Jones' ill-advised pass is picked off by Temple

Jones' ill-advised pass is picked off by Temple
0:31

Temple takes pick-6 to the house

Temple takes pick-6 to the house
0:44
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

ESPN1234T
Temple131427
Duke71421
first QuarterTEMDUKE
TD
10:36
Q. Harris run for 2 yds for a TD, (C. Wareham KICK)
6 plays, 77 yards, 2:29
07
play
Jones' 62-yard dime sets up wildcat TD for Duke (0:38)

Duke QB Daniel Jones drops a dime to T.J. Rahming in stride for a 62-yard gain, setting up Quentin Harris' 2-yard touchdown. (0:38)

TD
8:43
A. Russo run for 15 yds for a TD, (W. Mobley KICK)
5 plays, 26 yards, 1:53
77
play
Temple QB Russo bolts to end zone for TD (0:17)

Temple QB Anthony Russo keeps it himself on the play-action fake and runs 15 yards to the house to knot the score at 7. (0:17)

TD
5:42
Q. Harris pass intercepted for a TD,D. Randall return for 52 yds for a TD, (W. Mobley PAT MISSED)
8 plays, 32 yards, 3:01
137
play
Temple takes pick-6 to the house (0:44)

Duke backup QB Quentin Harris' errant pass is picked off by Delvon Randall, who chugs 52 yards for a Temple touchdown. (0:44)

second QuarterTEMDUKE
TD
10:25
R. Ritrovato run for 1 yd for a TD, (W. Mobley KICK)
10 plays, 58 yards, 3:13
207
TD
7:42
D. Jones pass,to C. Taylor for 34 yds for a TD, (C. Wareham KICK)
7 plays, 70 yards, 2:43
2014
play
Jones on the money with TD pass to Taylor (0:27)

Daniel Jones sits in the pocket and rainbows a 34-yard touchdown to a wide-open Chris Taylor to pull Duke within 6. (0:27)

TD
4:26
A. Russo pass,to B. Yancy for 8 yds for a TD, (W. Mobley KICK)
9 plays, 79 yards, 3:16
2714
play
Temple's Russo threads needle on TD to Yancy (0:26)

Temple QB Anthony Russo scans the end zone and fires a fastball to Brodrick Yancy for an 8-yard touchdown, his first of the season. (0:26)

TD
1:11
D. Jones pass,to T. Rahming for 22 yds for a TD, (C. Wareham KICK)
10 plays, 75 yards, 3:15
2721
play
Jones drops perfect ball to Rahming for TD (0:33)

Daniel Jones shows great touch on his second touchdown pass of the game for a 22-yard Duke score to T.J. Rahming. (0:33)