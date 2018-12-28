No. 22 Iowa State is on the board in Ames with an 11-yard strike from Brock Purdy to Deshaunte Jones on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead over Baylor. Purdy, the true freshman, is 4-0 as the Cyclones' starting QB and aiming to lead ISU to its first-ever streak of five straight league wins in the same season. He was 5 of 6 for 61 yards and rushed twice for 19 yards on that first possession.