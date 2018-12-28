Win Probability 66.3%

BAY
VAN
VAN 66.3%

BAY

0

VAN

7

2nd & 10 at BAY 25

Charlie Brewer pass complete to Denzel Mims for 31 yds to the Vandy 44 for a 1ST down

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BAY31
    • 65VAN

  • Turnovers

    • BAY0
    • 0VAN

  • Possession

    BAYVAN
    0:560:34

  • 1st Downs

    • BAY1
    • 1VAN

Game Information

NRG Stadium
Coverage: ESPN
  • Houston, TX 77054
  • 72°
  • Line: VAN -4.5
  • Over/Under: 58
Capacity: 71,795
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:VAN 44
Drive:2 plays, 31 yds2 plays, 31 yards, 0:34
BAY VAN 50 20 20 BAY VAN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
WIN %: 66.3
12

Charlie BrewerBAY, QB, #12

1/1C/ATT
31YDS
0TD
0INT