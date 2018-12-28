Win Probability 66.3%
|BAY
|VAN
VAN 66.3%
BAY
0
VAN
7
2nd & 10 at BAY 25
Charlie Brewer pass complete to Denzel Mims for 31 yds to the Vandy 44 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAY31
- 65VAN
Turnovers
- BAY0
- 0VAN
Possession0:560:34BAYVAN
1st Downs
- BAY1
- 1VAN
Game Highlights
VAN VS BAY
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Baylor
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|BAY
|VAN
TD
14:04
K. Shurmur pass,to K. Blasingame for 65 yds for a TD, (R. Guay KICK)
3 plays, 65 yards, 0:56
|0
|7
2018 Big 12 Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Oklahoma
|8-1
|12-1
|Texas
|7-2
|9-4
|Iowa State
|6-3
|8-4
|West Virginia
|6-3
|8-3
|TCU
|4-5
|7-6
|Baylor
|4-5
|6-6
|Kansas State
|3-6
|5-7
|Texas Tech
|3-6
|5-7
|Oklahoma State
|3-6
|6-6
|Kansas
|1-8
|3-9
2018 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|7-1
|11-2
|Kentucky
|5-3
|9-3
|Florida
|5-3
|9-3
|South Carolina
|4-4
|7-5
|Missouri
|4-4
|8-4
|Vanderbilt
|3-5
|6-6
|Tennessee
|2-6
|5-7
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|8-0
|13-0
|Texas A&M
|5-3
|8-4
|LSU
|5-3
|9-3
|Mississippi State
|4-4
|8-4
|Auburn
|3-5
|7-5
|Ole Miss
|1-7
|5-7
|Arkansas
|0-8
|2-10
