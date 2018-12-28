Win Probability 68.7%

9

SYR

7

3rd & Goal at SYR 3

Kennedy McKoy run for 3 yds for a TD (Evan Staley PAT MISSED)

  • Total Yards

    • WVU93
    • 95SYR

  • Turnovers

    • WVU0
    • 1SYR

  • Possession

    WVUSYR
    7:128:56

  • 1st Downs

    • WVU4
    • 4SYR

Camping World Stadium
Coverage: ESPN
  • Orlando, FL
  • Line: SYR -3.0
  • Over/Under: 68
Capacity: 70,000

Kennedy McKoyWVU, RB, #6

3CAR
16YDS
1TD

0:27

0:36

0:53
ESPN1234T
West Virginia369
Syracuse707
first QuarterWVUSYR
FG
6:42
E. Staley 28 yd FG GOOD
10 plays, 45 yards, 4:52
30
TD
3:01
A. Adams run for 4 yds for a TD, (A. Szmyt KICK)
10 plays, 91 yards, 3:41
37
play
Syracuse QB Dungey's heave sets up rush TD (0:53)

Syracuse QB Eric Dungey rolls right and throws a pass downfield to Jamal Custis for a 44-yard gain, setting up Abdul Adams' 4-yard punch-in. (0:53)

second QuarterWVUSYR
TD
13:52
K. McKoy run for 3 yds for a TD, (E. Staley PAT MISSED)
4 plays, 16 yards, 1:08
97