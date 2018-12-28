Win Probability 54.1%
|WVU
|SYR
WVU 54.1%
WVU
12
SYR
14
3rd & 6 at WVU 49
Leddie Brown run for 4 yds to the Syrac 47
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WVU195
- 137SYR
Turnovers
- WVU0
- 1SYR
Possession12:3413:26WVUSYR
1st Downs
- WVU8
- 7SYR
Game Information
- Orlando, FL
- Line: SYR -3.0
- Over/Under: 68
Game Highlights
Syracuse DT leads charge on Adams' 2nd TD
WVU's Robinson ejected for late hit on Harris' head
WVU's McKoy cashes in on wildcat TD
Dungey's errant pass is picked in Syracuse territory
Syracuse QB Dungey's heave sets up rush TD
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|West Virginia
|3
|9
|12
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|14
Latest from WVU vs SYR
Sources: Texas State is finalizing an agreement with West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital to make him the next Bobcats' coach. The deal should be completed soon. Spavital, 33, has served as an offensive coordinator at WVU, Cal and Texas A&M. He replaces Everett Withers, fired Nov. 18 after three seasons at Texas State.
West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen called the two touchdowns Oklahoma's defense scored "inexcusable" and "the difference in the game." Holgorsen on the two penalties that nullified a WVU touchdown and a 72-yard run: "I don't understand in a game like this how you take those off the board. I don't get it. I don't understand it, I don't get it, I never will."
2018 Big 12 Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Oklahoma
|8-1
|12-1
|Texas
|7-2
|9-4
|Iowa State
|6-3
|8-4
|West Virginia
|6-3
|8-3
|TCU
|4-5
|7-6
|Baylor
|4-5
|7-6
|Kansas State
|3-6
|5-7
|Texas Tech
|3-6
|5-7
|Oklahoma State
|3-6
|6-6
|Kansas
|1-8
|3-9
2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Clemson
|8-0
|13-0
|Syracuse
|6-2
|9-3
|NC State
|5-3
|9-3
|Boston College
|4-4
|7-5
|Florida State
|3-5
|5-7
|Wake Forest
|3-5
|7-6
|Louisville
|0-8
|2-10
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Pittsburgh
|6-2
|7-6
|Georgia Tech
|5-3
|7-6
|Virginia
|4-4
|7-5
|Miami
|4-4
|7-6
|Virginia Tech
|4-4
|6-6
|Duke
|3-5
|8-5
|North Carolina
|1-7
|2-9
