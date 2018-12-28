Win Probability 54.1%

WVU
SYR
WVU 54.1%

WVU

12

SYR

14

3rd & 6 at WVU 49

Leddie Brown run for 4 yds to the Syrac 47

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • WVU195
    • 137SYR

  • Turnovers

    • WVU0
    • 1SYR

  • Possession

    WVUSYR
    12:3413:26

  • 1st Downs

    • WVU8
    • 7SYR

Game Information

Camping World Stadium
Coverage: ESPN
  • Orlando, FL
  • Line: SYR -3.0
  • Over/Under: 68
Capacity: 70,000
Down:4th & 2
Ball on:SYR 47
Drive:5 plays, 40 yds5 plays, 40 yards, 1:03
WVU SYR 50 20 20 WVU SYR 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
WIN %: 54.1
4

Leddie BrownWVU, RB, #4

3CAR
9YDS
0TD

Game Highlights

Syracuse DT leads charge on Adams' 2nd TD

0:26

WVU's Robinson ejected for late hit on Harris' head

1:04

WVU's McKoy cashes in on wildcat TD

0:27

Dungey's errant pass is picked in Syracuse territory

0:36

Syracuse QB Dungey's heave sets up rush TD

0:53
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

ESPN1234T
West Virginia3912
Syracuse7714
first QuarterWVUSYR
FG
6:42
E. Staley 28 yd FG GOOD
10 plays, 45 yards, 4:52
30
TD
3:01
A. Adams run for 4 yds for a TD, (A. Szmyt KICK)
10 plays, 91 yards, 3:41
37
play
Syracuse QB Dungey's heave sets up rush TD (0:53)

Syracuse QB Eric Dungey rolls right and throws a pass downfield to Jamal Custis for a 44-yard gain, setting up Abdul Adams' 4-yard punch-in. (0:53)

second QuarterWVUSYR
TD
13:52
K. McKoy run for 3 yds for a TD, (E. Staley PAT MISSED)
4 plays, 16 yards, 1:08
97
play
WVU's McKoy cashes in on wildcat TD (0:27)

West Virginia breaks out a wildcat formation on 3rd-and-goal and call Kennedy McKoy's number, who dives into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown. (0:27)

TD
8:30
A. Adams run for 1 yd for a TD, (A. Szmyt KICK)
6 plays, 62 yards, 1:50
914
play
Syracuse DT leads charge on Adams' 2nd TD (0:26)

Syracuse implements DT Chris Elmore on offense to lead Abdul Adams' 1-yard touchdown run, his second of the game. (0:26)

FG
6:33
E. Staley 36 yd FG GOOD
5 plays, 56 yards, 1:57
1214