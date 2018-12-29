With Washington's win in the Apple Cup, the Pac-12's playoff hopes are over, as the conference champion (Washington or Utah) will have three losses. The Big 12, though, is still alive and Oklahoma has a second chance this season to show the selection committee it can beat Texas, this time in the conference championship game. OU's best-case scenario would be for Ohio State to win the Big Ten because the Sooners have a better chance to get in at the expense of the Buckeyes than Michigan — though nothing is a guarantee.