Win Probability 56%
|ISU
|WSU
WSU 56%
ISU
0
WSU
0
1st & 10 at ISU 28
Brock Purdy pass complete to Hakeem Butler for 34 yds to the WshSt 38 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ISU46
- 40WSU
Turnovers
- ISU1
- 1WSU
Possession2:472:42ISUWSU
1st Downs
- ISU3
- 1WSU
Game Highlights
WSU VS ISU
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Iowa State
|0
|0
|Washington State
|0
|0
With Washington's win in the Apple Cup, the Pac-12's playoff hopes are over, as the conference champion (Washington or Utah) will have three losses. The Big 12, though, is still alive and Oklahoma has a second chance this season to show the selection committee it can beat Texas, this time in the conference championship game. OU's best-case scenario would be for Ohio State to win the Big Ten because the Sooners have a better chance to get in at the expense of the Buckeyes than Michigan — though nothing is a guarantee.
2018 Big 12 Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Oklahoma
|8-1
|12-1
|Texas
|7-2
|9-4
|Iowa State
|6-3
|8-4
|West Virginia
|6-3
|8-4
|TCU
|4-5
|7-6
|Baylor
|4-5
|7-6
|Kansas State
|3-6
|5-7
|Texas Tech
|3-6
|5-7
|Oklahoma State
|3-6
|6-6
|Kansas
|1-8
|3-9
2018 Pac-12 Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Washington
|7-2
|10-3
|Washington State
|7-2
|10-2
|Stanford
|6-3
|8-4
|Oregon
|5-4
|8-4
|California
|4-5
|7-6
|Oregon State
|1-8
|2-10
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Utah
|6-3
|9-4
|Arizona State
|5-4
|7-6
|USC
|4-5
|5-7
|Arizona
|4-5
|5-7
|UCLA
|3-6
|3-9
|Colorado
|2-7
|5-7
Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18
Abdul Adams and Trishton Jackson made their Syracuse debuts memorable, combining to score three touchdowns and helping the 17th-ranked Orange secure their first 10-win season since 2001 by topping No. 15 West Virginia 34-18 in the Camping World Bowl...
Bowl or No Bowl
SEC Network's Taylor Davis quizzes several Alabama football players on the spectrum of college bowl games.
Citrus Bowl: Penn State, Kentucky have unfinished business
Running back Benny Snell Jr. will continue his pursuit of Kentucky's career rushing record while Trace McSorley will become the first Penn State quarterback to throw a pass in four postseason games when the 14th-ranked Wildcats and No. 12 Nittany...
Outback Bowl: Defensive powers Iowa, Mississippi State meet
Two hard-nosed, defensive-minded teams will collide in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., in a Big Ten-SEC matchup between No. 18 Mississippi State and Iowa.
Rose Bowl: Ohio State faces Washington in Meyer's farewell
No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Washington have played in 15 Rose Bowls apiece, but never against one another. That will change on New Year's Day when the Big Ten and Pac-12 champions meet in the granddaddy of them all in Pasadena, Calif.
Taylor runs for 205 yards in Wisconsin's Pinstripe victory
Jonathan Taylor ran for 205 yards and a touchdown and topped the 2,000-yard season mark to help Wisconsin rout Miami 35-3 in a chilly Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday night.