Win Probability 56.3%
|CIN
|VT
CIN 56.3%
CIN
7
VT
7
4th & 5 at VT 27
Oscar Bradburn punt for 48 yds , Aulden Knight returns for 4 yds to the Cincy 31 CINCINNATI Penalty, Illegal Block (10 Yards) to the Cincy 19
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CIN80
- 78VT
Turnovers
- CIN0
- 0VT
Possession5:502:36CINVT
1st Downs
- CIN3
- 3VT
Game Highlights
Cincinnati ties game with 38-yd TD
Virginia Tech strikes first with 21-yd TD
NCAAF
NCAAF
NCAAF
2018 American Athletic Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|UCF
|8-0
|12-0
|Temple
|7-1
|8-5
|Cincinnati
|6-2
|10-2
|South Florida
|3-5
|7-6
|East Carolina
|1-7
|3-9
|UConn
|0-8
|1-11
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Houston
|5-3
|8-5
|Memphis
|5-3
|8-6
|Tulane
|5-3
|7-6
|SMU
|4-4
|5-7
|Navy
|2-6
|3-10
|Tulsa
|2-6
|3-9
2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Clemson
|8-0
|14-0
|Syracuse
|6-2
|10-3
|NC State
|5-3
|9-3
|Boston College
|4-4
|7-5
|Florida State
|3-5
|5-7
|Wake Forest
|3-5
|7-6
|Louisville
|0-8
|2-10
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Pittsburgh
|6-2
|7-6
|Georgia Tech
|5-3
|7-6
|Virginia
|4-4
|8-5
|Miami
|4-4
|7-6
|Virginia Tech
|4-4
|6-6
|Duke
|3-5
|8-5
|North Carolina
|1-7
|2-9
NCAAF News
Eric Dungey flips a pass under duress to Moe Neal, who sheds multiple tackles and stays on his feet for a 42-yard gain, setting up a Jarveon Howard TD.
SEC Network's Taylor Davis quizzes several Alabama football players on the spectrum of college bowl games.
Miami AD Blake James was caught off guard by Mark Richt's decision to step down and shares what he's looking for in the next Miami head coach.
The Knights' senior class started with a winless season and the midseason resignation of their coach. Now, they head into their final bowl game with 25 straight victories.
Cincinnati ties game with 38-yd TD
Desmond Ridder makes a short pass to Charles McClelland, who weaves through the defense and runs 38 yards for a Cincinnati touchdown.
Virginia Tech strikes first with 21-yd TD
Ryan Willis finds Eric Kumah for a 21-yard Virginia Tech touchdown.