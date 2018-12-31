Here's former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer on Urban Meyer's retirement. Beamer today is ending the College Football Hall of Fame. "I was surprised when I heard it, but you know, it's a tough business and every day is a challenge. I think he's done a great job. I'm a fan of his, I really think he's a good coach, but he's got to do what's right for his family and for his health. So I wish him nothing but the best."