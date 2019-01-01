Win Probability 65.8%

MSST
IOWA
MSST 65.8%

MSST

0

IOWA

0

2nd & 6 at MSST 39

Nick Fitzgerald run for 16 yds to the Iowa 45 for a 1ST down

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MSST25
    • -12IOWA

  • Turnovers

    • MSST0
    • 0IOWA

  • Possession

    MSSTIOWA
    2:062:09

  • 1st Downs

    • MSST1
    • 0IOWA

Game Information

Raymond James Stadium
Coverage: ESPN2
  • Tampa, FL 33620
  • 67°
  • Line: MSST -7.0
  • Over/Under: 40
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:IOWA 45
Drive:2 plays, 20 yds2 plays, 20 yards, 0:42
MSST IOWA 50 20 20 MSST IOWA 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 6 at MSST 39
WIN %: 65.8
Nick Fitzgerald run for 16 yds to the Iowa 45 for a 1ST down

Nick FitzgeraldMSST, QB, #7

1CAR
16YDS
0TD