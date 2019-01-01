Win Probability 65.8%
|MSST
|IOWA
MSST 65.8%
MSST
0
IOWA
0
2nd & 6 at MSST 39
Nick Fitzgerald run for 16 yds to the Iowa 45 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MSST25
- -12IOWA
Turnovers
- MSST0
- 0IOWA
Possession2:062:09MSSTIOWA
1st Downs
- MSST1
- 0IOWA
|ESPN2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Mississippi State
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
The decision made by Iowa TE Noah Fant to skip a bowl game as he readies for the NFL is growing more common every year among top prospects. Doesn't mean Kirk Ferentz has to like it. Quote is from Iowa's press release.
The 2018 Broyles Award semifinalists (nation's top assistant coach): UAB defensive coordinator David Reeves, Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Army DC Jay Bateman, Cal DC Tim DeRuyter, UCF O-line coach Glen Elarbee, Clemson co-OC Jeff Scott, Georgia OL coach Sam Pittman, LSU D-coordinator Dave Aranda, Michigan DC Don Brown, Mississippi State DC Bob Shoop, Notre Dame OC Chip Long, Oklahoma co-OC/OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh, Utah State OC David Yost, Washington State DC Tracy Claeys, West Virginia OC Jake Spavital.
2018 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|7-1
|11-2
|Kentucky
|5-3
|9-3
|Florida
|5-3
|10-3
|South Carolina
|4-4
|7-6
|Missouri
|4-4
|8-5
|Vanderbilt
|3-5
|6-7
|Tennessee
|2-6
|5-7
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|8-0
|14-0
|Texas A&M
|5-3
|9-4
|LSU
|5-3
|9-3
|Mississippi State
|4-4
|8-4
|Auburn
|3-5
|8-5
|Ole Miss
|1-7
|5-7
|Arkansas
|0-8
|2-10
2018 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Ohio State
|8-1
|12-1
|Michigan
|8-1
|10-3
|Penn State
|6-3
|9-3
|Michigan State
|5-4
|7-6
|Maryland
|3-6
|5-7
|Indiana
|2-7
|5-7
|Rutgers
|0-9
|1-11
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Northwestern
|8-1
|9-5
|Wisconsin
|5-4
|8-5
|Purdue
|5-4
|6-7
|Iowa
|5-4
|8-4
|Nebraska
|3-6
|4-8
|Minnesota
|3-6
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|4-8
