Win Probability 62.5%
|TEX
|OKLA
OKLA 62.5%
TEX
7
OKLA
0
2nd & 11 at TEX 23
Trey Sermon run for 4 yds to the Texas 19
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEX75
- 41OKLA
Turnovers
- TEX0
- 0OKLA
Possession2:283:22TEXOKLA
1st Downs
- TEX3
- 3OKLA
Game Information
- Arlington, TX
- Line: OKLA -9.0
- Over/Under: 80
Game Highlights
Texas strikes first against Oklahoma
Sponsored Headlines
Watch Live
Texas vs. OklahomaABC
- Also available on Listen
ESPN Fan Shop
Latest from TEX vs OKLA
NCAAF
NCAAF
Texas band ready
NCAAF
The "Texas Fight" towels are waiting for tomorrow
2018 Big 12 Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Oklahoma
|8-1
|11-1
|Texas
|7-2
|9-3
|Iowa State
|6-3
|7-4
|West Virginia
|6-3
|8-3
|TCU
|4-5
|6-6
|Baylor
|4-5
|6-6
|Kansas State
|3-6
|5-7
|Texas Tech
|3-6
|5-7
|Oklahoma State
|3-6
|6-6
|Kansas
|1-8
|3-9
NCAAF News
Kyle Pfau kickoff for 63 yds , Darrynton Evans return for 97 yds to the LaLaf 1
K. Pfau kick for 63 yds,D. Evans return for 97 yds
Maine scores first on Blair's TD catch
Chris Ferguson throws to the far corner to Jaquan Blair for a 4-yard touchdown.
Texas strikes first against Oklahoma
QB Sam Ehlinger runs the ball 16 yards for the first score of the game against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Jake Bentley pass complete to Deebo Samuel for 15 yds for a TD (Parker White KICK)
J. Bentley pass,to D. Samuel for 15 yds for a TD, (P. White KICK)
Corso's Pick: Alabama vs. Georgia
Lee Corso makes his prediction for the SEC Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Georgia.
Smart's key to beating Bama: 'Disrupt the passing game'
Kirby Smart explains what Georgia has to do defensively to stop "explosive" Tua Tagovailoa, and touches on the preparation that went into the game.