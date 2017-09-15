Win Probability 69.6%
|TENN
|FLA
FLA 69.6%
TENN
0
FLA
3
3rd and 23 at TENN 40
Malik Davis run for 16 yds to the Tenn 24
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TENN51
- 121FLA
Turnovers
- TENN1
- 0FLA
Possession15:106:39TENNFLA
1st Downs
- TENN3
- 7FLA
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|3
|3
|6
|first Quarter
|TENN
|FLA
FG
7:39
E. Pineiro 27 yd FG GOOD
15 plays, 65 yards, 7:21
|0
|3
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from TENN @ FLA
Tennessee QB Quinten Dormandy hasn't been sharp today. Not anticipating well with too many throws behind receivers. One resulted in an interception and he narrowly missed what could have been a pick-six.
The Florida linebackers are hounding and pestering Tennessee's blockers. David Reese is a constant presence in the Volunteers' backfield early.
Florida is forced to punt on its second drive of the game. But if you're looking for good news, the Gators already have twice as many rushing yards (23) as it had against Michigan in the season-opener (11)