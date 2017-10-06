Win Probability 90.5%
|ALA
|TA&M
ALA 90.5%
ALA
0
TA&M
0
2nd and 5 at ALA 34
Trayveon Williams run for no gain to the Alab 34
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ALA8
- 43TA&M
Turnovers
- ALA0
- 0TA&M
Possession2:361:36ALATA&M
1st Downs
- ALA0
- 1TA&M
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Alabama
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
Sponsored Headlines
Watch Live
Latest from ALA @ TA&M
Alabama takes the field.
Denver Broncos defensive star and former Aggie Von Miller is at Kyle Field.
Alabama arrived at Kyle Field.
2017 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|3-0
|6-0
|Florida
|3-1
|3-2
|Kentucky
|1-1
|4-1
|South Carolina
|1-2
|3-2
|Tennessee
|0-2
|3-2
|Missouri
|0-2
|1-3
|Vanderbilt
|0-3
|3-3
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Auburn
|3-0
|5-1
|Alabama
|2-0
|5-0
|Texas A&M
|2-0
|4-1
|LSU
|1-1
|4-2
|Mississippi State
|1-2
|3-2
|Arkansas
|0-1
|2-2
|Ole Miss
|0-2
|2-3
NCAAF News
Richt: 'It just matters that we won'
Miami head coach Mark Richt says he is proud of his quarterback and offense for stepping up when they needed it the most in Miami's 24-20 win over FSU.
Miami scores game winning TD with 11 seconds left
Malik Rosier connects with Darrell Langham who dives into the end zone for the touchdown. The play was reviewed and upheld.
Nunez, Mitchell combine for 3 TDs, SE Louisiana wins 49-30
Lorenzo Lee Nunez threw three touchdown tosses to Austin Mitchell as Southeastern Louisiana pulled away in the final quarter for a 49-30 win over Incarnate Word Saturday in a game that was moved forward because of Hurricane Nate.
O'Malley with late TD throw, Lafayette edges Fordham 14-10
Sean O'Malley threw two touchdowns to Rocco Palumbo in the fourth quarter to bring Lafayette back from a 10-0 deficit and beat Fordham 14-10 on Saturday.
Notre Dame runs past North Carolina
The No. 21 Fighting Irish rush for 341 yards and three scores en route to a 33-10 win on the road over the Tar Heels.
Thomas has 3 TDs to lift Middle Tennessee past FIU 37-17
Tavares Thomas had just six carries but punched in three of them for touchdowns Saturday to lift Middle Tennessee to a 37-17 win over Florida International.