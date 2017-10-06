Richt: 'It just matters that we won' Miami head coach Mark Richt says he is proud of his quarterback and offense for stepping up when they needed it the most in Miami's 24-20 win over FSU.

Miami scores game winning TD with 11 seconds left Malik Rosier connects with Darrell Langham who dives into the end zone for the touchdown. The play was reviewed and upheld.

Nunez, Mitchell combine for 3 TDs, SE Louisiana wins 49-30 Lorenzo Lee Nunez threw three touchdown tosses to Austin Mitchell as Southeastern Louisiana pulled away in the final quarter for a 49-30 win over Incarnate Word Saturday in a game that was moved forward because of Hurricane Nate.

O'Malley with late TD throw, Lafayette edges Fordham 14-10 Sean O'Malley threw two touchdowns to Rocco Palumbo in the fourth quarter to bring Lafayette back from a 10-0 deficit and beat Fordham 14-10 on Saturday.

Notre Dame runs past North Carolina The No. 21 Fighting Irish rush for 341 yards and three scores en route to a 33-10 win on the road over the Tar Heels.