Win Probability 59%
|ALA
|AUB
AUB 59%
ALA
0
AUB
7
4th and 10 at AUB 22
Aidan Marshall punt for 38 yds, fair catch by Trevon Diggs at the Alab 40
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ALA62
- 155AUB
Turnovers
- ALA1
- 1AUB
Possession11:546:09ALAAUB
1st Downs
- ALA4
- 9AUB
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|ALA
|AUB
TD
4:38
K. Johnson pass,to N. Craig-Myers for 3 yds for a TD, (D. Carlson KICK)
12 plays, 95 yards, 4:54
|0
|7
ALA @ AUB
In a rivalry game with so much emotion and so much on the line, it's going to come down to execution. And already we've seen two lapses in execution from the quarterbacks as both Auburn's Jarrett Stidham and Alabama's Jalen Hurts have fumbled.
Auburn's 94-yard touchdown drive was a reminder of how far quarterback Jarrett Stidham has come since that game at Clemson the second week of the season, but two other things also stuck out. The Tigers gave him time to throw, and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey also kept the Alabama defense off balance with quicker throws and intermediate routes.
The conservative Gus Malzahn offense fans lamented the last few years is gone. Auburn is aggressive and mixing it up well against Alabama, dialing up a beautiful jump pass from RB Kerryon Johnson out of the Wildcat formation for the game's first TD.
2017 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|7-1
|11-1
|South Carolina
|5-3
|8-3
|Kentucky
|4-4
|7-5
|Missouri
|4-4
|7-5
|Florida
|3-5
|4-7
|Tennessee
|0-7
|4-7
|Vanderbilt
|0-7
|4-7
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|7-0
|11-0
|Auburn
|6-1
|9-2
|LSU
|5-2
|8-3
|Texas A&M
|4-3
|7-4
|Mississippi State
|4-4
|8-4
|Ole Miss
|3-5
|6-6
|Arkansas
|1-7
|4-8
