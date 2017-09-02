Win Probability 83.2%
|MD
|TEX
MD 83.2%
MD
30
TEX
14
4th and Goal at MD 5
Shane Buechele pass incomplete to Chris Warren III
Team Stats
-
Total Yards
- MD 271
- 251 TEX
-
Turnovers
- MD 1
- 2 TEX
-
PossessionMD TEX
-
1st Downs
- MD 10
- 15 TEX
Game Highlights
Hill takes blocked field goal for Texas TD
Maryland's Greene 26-yard FG is good
Terps' Jacobs catches Pigrome's pass for TD
Terps return Texas' blocked FG attempt for TD
Maryland's Moore snags TD in end zone
|FS1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Maryland
|14
|16
|0
|30
|Texas
|7
|7
|0
|14
|first Quarter
|MD
|TEX
TD
13:40
Holton Hill 31 Yd Interception Return (Joshua Rowland Kick)
3 plays, 2 yards, 1:20
|0
|7
TD
8:28
T. Pigrome run for 25 yds for a TD, (A. Greene KICK)
5 plays, 51 yards, 1:58
|7
|7
TD
3:09
T. Pigrome pass,to D. Moore for 20 yds for a TD, (A. Greene KICK)
3 plays, 74 yards, 1:01
|14
|7
|second Quarter
|MD
|TEX
TD
11:43
Antoine Brooks 71 Yd Return of Blocked Field Goal (Adam Greene Kick)
14 plays, 51 yards, 6:26
|21
|7
TD
7:47
T. Pigrome pass,to T. Jacobs for 46 yds for a TD, (Two-point Conversion failed )
4 plays, 68 yards, 1:39
|27
|7
TD
5:38
Holton Hill 65 Yd Return of Blocked Field Goal (Joshua Rowland Kick)
4 plays, 7 yards, 2:09
|27
|14
FG
2:37
A. Greene 26 yd FG GOOD
8 plays, 67 yards, 3:01
|30
|14
Sponsored Headlines
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer
While many were focused on Texas quarterback Shane Buechele coming in to the opener against Maryland, Terps quarterback Tyrell Pigrome threw for 104 yards and two touchdowns while running for 62 and one touchdown on the ground. Buechele has 143 passing yards, but has taken three sacks, thrown no touchdowns and one interception.
Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer
Texas did not get the start it was hoping for against Maryland in the season opener as the Longhorns are behind 30-14 after the first half. The first offensive drive resulted in a sack and interception and didn't improve much from there. The Longhorns 14 points have come off of an interception by Holton Hill and a blocked field goal by Hill, both of which he returned for a touchdown.
ESPN Stats and Information
Texas' Holton Hill is the first player in the last 10 seasons with a pick-six and a blocked field goal return for a TD in the same game.
Hill takes blocked field goal for Texas TD
Texas busts through Maryland's line to block the field goal attempt, and Holton Hill picks up the loose ball for a 65-yard touchdown return.
Maryland's Greene 26-yard FG is good
Terrapins kicker Adam Greene banks his 26-yard field goal attempt to cushion Maryland's 30-14 lead over Texas.
Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer
A message was played on the big screen at Darrell K Royal stadium with past Texas players, including Cory Redding and Vince Young, as well as coach Tom Herman, telling the hurricane victims to stay Texas strong.
Terps' Jacobs catches Pigrome's pass for TD
QB Tyrell Pigrome sails it to WR Taivon Jacobs for a 46-yard TD pass to put Maryland up 27-7.
Terps return Texas' blocked FG attempt for TD
Texas' 44-yard field goal attempt is blocked by Maryland's Joshua Rowland and taken back by Antoine Brooks for the touchdown.
Maryland's Moore snags TD in end zone
Terps QB Tyrrell Pigrome makes a beautiful throw to WR D.J. Moore to break the 7-7 tie with Texas.
Maryland stands with Texas
The Terrapins are wearing special "Houston Strong" helmet decals Saturday for their game against the No. 23 Longhorns to recognize relief efforts in southeast Texas following Hurricane Harvey.
Adam Rittenberg ESPN Staff Writer
Quite a response from Maryland after the pick-six. Ty Johnson, the national yards-per-carry leader in 2016, is gashing Texas (65 yards, four carries). Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome also settling down nicely for coordinator Walt Bell's offense.
Terps QB Pigrome takes it to the house
Maryland's Tyrrelle Pigrome fakes the handoff and books it 25 yards to the end zone.
ESPN Stats and Information
Texas CB Holton Hill returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown 1:20 into the season opener. The Longhorns were the only team in the Big 12 without a defensive TD last year.
Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer
First offensive drive for Texas started with quarterback Shane Buechele taking a sack on the one yard line, and ended with Buechele throwing an interception at the 49.
Texas' Hill intercepts Maryland for pick-six
Holton Hill grabs the tipped ball off of a Maryland receiver's hand and runs it back 31 yards to give Texas an early lead.
Adam Rittenberg ESPN Staff Writer
Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has been looking for another top cornerback to play alongside Kris Boyd. Holton Hill makes his case with a pick-six, the perfect start to a new chapter for the Longhorns' defense.
Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer
Texas defensive back Holton Hill intercepted a pass from Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome and ran it back for a touchdown in the opening drive of coach Tom Herman's debut in Austin.
Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer
Texas players all gathered in the middle of the field pregame. They spent time hyping up the crowd and swaying in unison before they left the field.
Adam Rittenberg ESPN Staff Writer
Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando told me that the defensive line group has lost about 200 pounds collectively. Poona Ford dropped about 20 pounds as he plays the nose position in Orlando's defense that Ed Oliver occupied last year at Houston. "Ed's a freaky athlete," Orlando said, "but in terms of being football players, Poona and Ed are very similar."
Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer
David Reimherr, Kevin Tap, Brian Maxin, Richard Tarun, Ralph Guerrero, William Wolff, Greg Barrentine and their college friends have been tailgating under the name Shotgun 30 at Texas since 1997. They've had nearly 250 people come to some games.
Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer
Chad Kulka is the brother of Brett Kulka, Maryland defensive end. Chad flew on a plane or the first time to come see his brother play in Texas.
Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer
Tailgating is well under way for Tom Herman's first game as Texas head coach.
Texas favored in Tom Herman's debut
It's a new era in Texas, which features Tom Herman debuting as head coach against Maryland. The Longhorns are coming off of their third straight losing season, their worse stretch since four straight losing seasons from 1935-38.
Maryland DE Keihn reunites with mother after 14 years
Melvin Keihn reflects on having to leave his mother in war-torn Liberia as a child, and reuniting with her 14 years later in his hometown.
Jake Trotter ESPN Staff Writer
Working in conjunction with the American Red Cross, Texas has provided about 500 tickets to evacuees in Austin-area shelters for Saturday's game vs. Maryland. People will be provided with transportation to the game and vouchers for food at concession stands.