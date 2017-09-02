Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer

Texas did not get the start it was hoping for against Maryland in the season opener as the Longhorns are behind 30-14 after the first half. The first offensive drive resulted in a sack and interception and didn't improve much from there. The Longhorns 14 points have come off of an interception by Holton Hill and a blocked field goal by Hill, both of which he returned for a touchdown.