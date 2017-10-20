Win Probability 60%
|OKST
|TEX
OKST 60%
OKST
13
TEX
10
1st and 10 at OKST 25
Sam Ehlinger run for a loss of 2 yards to the OKSt 27
Team Stats
Total Yards
- OKST428
- 277TEX
Turnovers
- OKST1
- 0TEX
Possession25:2634:15OKSTTEX
1st Downs
- OKST26
- 12TEX
Game Highlights
Texas coach gets caught up in mosh pit
Rudolph's 66-yard pass puts Oklahoma State in the red zone
Ehlinger sacked for 34-yard loss
Ehlinger's TD ties the game
Burt tip-toes down the sideline for 90-yard gain
|ABC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|T
|Oklahoma State
|7
|0
|0
|3
|3
|13
|Texas
|0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|10
Oklahoma State and Texas heading to overtime. The Longhorns are the only FBS team to play multiple overtime games this season, according to ESPN Stats and Information. The Longhorns are 1-1 in overtime, losing 27-24 at USC and defeating Kansas State 40-34 at home two weeks ago.
Texas has 40 rushing yards on 30 carries so far today, a big reason the Longhorns have struggled offensively and a consistent theme this season. Chris Warren leads the team with 33 yards on 12 carries.
Oklahoma State, owners of the nation's No. 2 scoring offense before today, has now gone nine consecutive drives without a touchdown. That's the longest such drought in a game since the Cowboys' loss to Ole Miss in the 2016 Sugar Bowl, when they had nine straight TD-less drives to start that game.
2017 Big 12 Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|TCU
|3-0
|6-0
|Iowa State
|3-1
|5-2
|Oklahoma
|2-1
|5-1
|Oklahoma State
|2-1
|5-1
|West Virginia
|2-1
|4-2
|Texas
|2-1
|3-3
|Kansas State
|1-2
|3-3
|Texas Tech
|1-3
|4-3
|Kansas
|0-3
|1-5
|Baylor
|0-3
|0-6
