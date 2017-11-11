Matchup Predictor

ND MIAMI
38.1% 61.9%
According to ESPN's Football Power Index

TeamRankings numberFire Spread Consensus Pick Spread Money Line O/U

Notre Dame

8-1, 7-2-0 ATS

 -- -- -- -3.5 -- 60

Miami

8-0, 4-4-0 ATS

 -- -- +3.5 --

8-1, 7-2-0 ATS

8-0, 4-4-0 ATS
-- TeamRankings --
-- numberFire --
Spread Consensus Pick --
-3.5 Spread +3.5
-- Money Line --
Over/Under 60

Game Information

Hard Rock Stadium
Coverage: ABC
  • Miami, FL 33299
  • 78°
Capacity: 65,326

Corso makes his pick for Notre Dame-Miami

play1:03

Herbstreit: Miami's brotherhood is stronger than ever

play0:54

Richt knows Notre Dame game is a big deal

play0:43

Fighting Irish in great condition against Hurricanes

play0:52
4d STATS LLC

Notre Dame-Miami matchup harkens to glory days

Don't look now, but the 1980s are calling college football fans.

Team Stats

Points Per Game41.331.5
Points Allowed Per Game18.417.6
Total Yards495.2461.6
Yards Passing170.4288.3
Yards Rushing324.8173.4
Yards Allowed375.6367.6
Pass Yards Allowed245.3197.6
Rush Yards Allowed130.2170.0
  • Notre Dame Last 5
  • Miami Last 5

