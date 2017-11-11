Jones returns 2 kickoffs for TDs in Troy's 42-17 win Marcus Jones scored twice on kickoff returns, Jordan Chunn set a school record with his 46th touchdown and Troy defeated Coastal Carolina 42-17 on Saturday night.

Ford-Isabella combo leads UMass past Maine 44-31 Andrew Ford threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns, three to Andy Isabella, and Marquis Young broke free for a 33-yard score with 1:57 to play as Massachusetts defeated Maine 44-31 at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

Nicholls runs over Stephen F. Austin for 34-13 win Chase Fourcade threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes and Nicholls rushed for over 400 yards to beat Stephen F. Austin 34-13 on Saturday night.

No. 15 USC clinches Pac-12 South in 38-24 win over Colorado Sam Darnold tossed two TD passes and ran for another , Ajene Harris intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a score, and No. 15 Southern California beat Colorado 38-24 on Saturday to wrap up the Pac-12 South title.

Herman thinks Texas needs to be better in all facets of the game Tom Herman says his team isn't playing defense to their potential and needs to convert third downs on offense.