Don't look now, but the 1980s are calling college football fans.
Season Leaders
Passing Yards
Receiving Yards
Team Stats
|Points Per Game
|41.3
|31.5
|Points Allowed Per Game
|18.4
|17.6
|Total Yards
|495.2
|461.6
|Yards Passing
|170.4
|288.3
|Yards Rushing
|324.8
|173.4
|Yards Allowed
|375.6
|367.6
|Pass Yards Allowed
|245.3
|197.6
|Rush Yards Allowed
|130.2
|170.0
Conversation
2017 FBS Independents Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Notre Dame
|0-0
|8-1
|Army
|0-0
|8-2
|BYU
|0-0
|3-8
|UMass
|0-0
|3-7
2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Clemson
|7-1
|9-1
|NC State
|5-1
|7-3
|Wake Forest
|3-3
|6-4
|Boston College
|3-4
|5-5
|Louisville
|3-4
|6-4
|Florida State
|3-5
|3-6
|Syracuse
|2-4
|4-6
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Miami
|6-0
|8-0
|Georgia Tech
|4-3
|5-4
|Virginia Tech
|3-3
|7-3
|Virginia
|3-3
|6-4
|Pittsburgh
|2-4
|4-6
|Duke
|1-5
|4-6
|North Carolina
|1-6
|2-8