Win Probability 92.3%
|NAVY
|ND
ND 92.3%
NAVY
0
ND
0
1st and 10 at ND 39
Garret Lewis pass incomplete to Darryl Bonner
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NAVY20
- 8ND
Turnovers
- NAVY0
- 0ND
Possession1:294:45NAVYND
1st Downs
- NAVY2
- 0ND
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Navy
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
2017 American Athletic Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|UCF
|7-0
|10-0
|South Florida
|6-1
|9-1
|Temple
|3-4
|5-6
|East Carolina
|2-5
|3-8
|Connecticut
|2-5
|3-7
|Cincinnati
|1-6
|3-8
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Memphis
|5-1
|8-1
|Houston
|4-2
|6-3
|Navy
|4-3
|6-3
|SMU
|3-3
|6-4
|Tulane
|2-4
|4-6
|Tulsa
|1-6
|2-9
2017 FBS Independents Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Army
|0-0
|8-2
|Notre Dame
|0-0
|8-2
|BYU
|0-0
|3-8
|UMass
|0-0
|3-7
