E. Carolina dumps Cincinnati 48-20 behind Minshew and Brown Gardner Minshew threw for a career-high 444 yards and four touchdowns, Trevon Brown accounted for a school record 270 yards receiving and two touchdowns and East Carolina handled Cincinnati 48-20 on Saturday.

Auburn cruises to 9th win Kerryon Johnson rushes for 137 yards and a touchdown in No. 6 Auburn's 42-14 victory over Louisiana Monroe.

No. 2 Miami finishes on 30-0 run, tops Virginia 44-28 Malik Rosier threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and No. 2 Miami pulled off its biggest comeback in five years by holding off Virginia 44-28 on Saturday to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 15 games.

Schor's 3 TDs give 11-0 James Madison 31-3 win over Elon Bryan Schor passed for 214 yards and ran for three touchdowns and defending FCS national champion James Madison finished unbeaten in the regular season for the first time since 1975, defeating Elon 31-3 on Saturday.

Fitzgerald helps No. 17 Mississippi State survive Arkansas Nick Fitzgerald threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Deddrick Thomas with 17 seconds remaining, and No. 17 Mississippi State survived a lackluster performance and four fumbles to earn a 28-21 win over Arkansas on Saturday.