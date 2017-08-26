Fonseca's late FG gives Nicholls 37-35 win over McNeese Lorran Fonseca kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Nicholls a 37-35 victory over McNeese in the Southland Conference opener on Thursday night.

Duckworth paces Idaho to 28-6 win over Sacramento State Aaron Duckworth rolled up 191 all-purpose yards and Matt Linehan threw for two touchdowns as Idaho opened the season with a 28-6 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

OSU pulls away in the second half After trailing at the half, J.T. Barrett takes over in the second half and finishes the game with 304 yards in the air and four total touchdowns, including a score on the ground to lead the Buckeyes past the Hoosiers 49-21.

Rudolph leads Oklahoma State in rout of Tulsa Mason Rudolph completes 20-of-24 passes for 303 yards and three scores as No. 10 Oklahoma State beats Tulsa 59-24.

Ohio State may have found a stud in Dobbins Kirk Herbstreit discusses the adjustments the Buckeyes made at the half and his surprise at how quickly running back J.K. Dobbins made an impact in his first game.