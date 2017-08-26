Game Leaders
Passing Yards
Rushing Yards
Receiving Yards
Win Probability 100%
|OSU
|IND
OSU 100%
OSU
49
IND
21
End of 4th Quarter
Team Stats
-
Total Yards
- OSU 596
- 437 IND
-
Turnovers
- OSU 0
- 3 IND
-
PossessionOSU IND
-
1st Downs
- OSU 26
- 25 IND
Game Information
- Bloomington, IN 47408
- Line: OSU -21.0
- Over/Under: 55
OSU pulls away in the second half
Barrett talks 'keeping calm' during first half against Indiana
OSU's Campbell jets 74 yards for score
Urban Meyer talks about 'special' freshman running back
OSU further extends lead
No. 2 Ohio State pulls away to beat Indiana 49-21
J.K. Dobbins broke Ohio State's freshman record by rushing for 181 yards in his college debut, J.T. Barrett threw three touchdown passes and the second-ranked Buckeyes pulled away to beat Indiana 49-21 on Thursday night.
Scoring Summary
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ohio State
|3
|10
|22
|14
|49
|Indiana
|7
|7
|7
|0
|21
|first Quarter
|OSU
|IND
FG
10:27
Sean Nuernberger 27 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 66 yards, 4:33
|3
|0
TD
7:50
Ian Thomas 18 Yd pass from Richard Lagow (Griffin Oakes Kick)
11 plays, 87 yards, 2:37
|3
|7
|second Quarter
|OSU
|IND
FG
10:15
Sean Nuernberger 19 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 58 yards, 1:11
|6
|7
TD
8:12
Simmie Cobbs Jr. 8 Yd pass from Richard Lagow (Griffin Oakes Kick)
10 plays, 80 yards, 2:03
|6
|14
TD
5:17
Antonio Williams 1 Yd Run (Sean Nuernberger Kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 2:55
|13
|14
|third Quarter
|OSU
|IND
TD
6:57
J.T. Barrett 2 Yd Run (Sean Nuernberger Kick)
13 plays, 85 yards, 4:19
|20
|14
TD
4:56
Ian Thomas 2 Yd pass from Richard Lagow (Griffin Oakes Kick)
9 plays, 62 yards, 2:01
|20
|21
TD
4:38
Parris Campbell 74 Yd pass from J.T. Barrett (Sean Nuernberger Kick)
1 play, 74 yards, 0:18
|27
|21
TD
1:47
Johnnie Dixon 59 Yd pass from J.T. Barrett (J.T. Barrett Run for Two-Point Conversion)
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:53
|35
|21
|fourth Quarter
|OSU
|IND
TD
12:08
Binjimen Victor 11 Yd pass from J.T. Barrett (Sean Nuernberger Kick)
1 play, 11 yards, 0:04
|42
|21
TD
3:55
Antonio Williams 5 Yd Run (Sean Nuernberger Kick)
13 plays, 87 yards, 6:16
|49
|21
Sponsored Headlines
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
NCAAF News
Fonseca's late FG gives Nicholls 37-35 win over McNeese
Lorran Fonseca kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Nicholls a 37-35 victory over McNeese in the Southland Conference opener on Thursday night.
Duckworth paces Idaho to 28-6 win over Sacramento State
Aaron Duckworth rolled up 191 all-purpose yards and Matt Linehan threw for two touchdowns as Idaho opened the season with a 28-6 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night.
OSU pulls away in the second half
After trailing at the half, J.T. Barrett takes over in the second half and finishes the game with 304 yards in the air and four total touchdowns, including a score on the ground to lead the Buckeyes past the Hoosiers 49-21.
Rudolph leads Oklahoma State in rout of Tulsa
Mason Rudolph completes 20-of-24 passes for 303 yards and three scores as No. 10 Oklahoma State beats Tulsa 59-24.
Ohio State may have found a stud in Dobbins
Kirk Herbstreit discusses the adjustments the Buckeyes made at the half and his surprise at how quickly running back J.K. Dobbins made an impact in his first game.
Allen: Hogs focused on improving
Arkansas QB Austin Allen joins SEC Network's Cole Cubelic to discuss the Razorbacks' big win vs. the Rattlers and how they're continuing to get better.
2017 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Ohio State
|1-0
|1-0
|Maryland
|0-0
|0-0
|Michigan State
|0-0
|0-0
|Michigan
|0-0
|0-0
|Penn State
|0-0
|0-0
|Rutgers
|0-0
|0-0
|Indiana
|0-1
|0-1
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Minnesota
|0-0
|1-0
|Illinois
|0-0
|0-0
|Iowa
|0-0
|0-0
|Nebraska
|0-0
|0-0
|Northwestern
|0-0
|0-0
|Purdue
|0-0
|0-0
|Wisconsin
|0-0
|0-0