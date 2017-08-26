Win Probability 100%

OSU
IND
OSU 100%

OSU

49

IND

21

End of 4th Quarter

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • OSU 596
    • 437 IND

  • Turnovers

    • OSU 0
    • 3 IND

  • Possession

    OSU IND
    28:10 31:50

  • 1st Downs

    • OSU 26
    • 25 IND

Game Information

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Coverage: ESPN
  • Bloomington, IN 47408
  • Line: OSU -21.0
  • Over/Under: 55

OSU pulls away in the second half
Barrett talks 'keeping calm' during first half against Indiana

OSU's Campbell jets 74 yards for score

Urban Meyer talks about 'special' freshman running back

OSU further extends lead

23m Associated Press

No. 2 Ohio State pulls away to beat Indiana 49-21

J.K. Dobbins broke Ohio State's freshman record by rushing for 181 yards in his college debut, J.T. Barrett threw three touchdown passes and the second-ranked Buckeyes pulled away to beat Indiana 49-21 on Thursday night.

Scoring Summary

1234T
Ohio State310221449
Indiana777021
first QuarterOSUIND
FG
10:27
Sean Nuernberger 27 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 66 yards, 4:33
30
TD
7:50
Ian Thomas 18 Yd pass from Richard Lagow (Griffin Oakes Kick)
11 plays, 87 yards, 2:37
37
second QuarterOSUIND
FG
10:15
Sean Nuernberger 19 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 58 yards, 1:11
67
TD
8:12
Simmie Cobbs Jr. 8 Yd pass from Richard Lagow (Griffin Oakes Kick)
10 plays, 80 yards, 2:03
614
TD
5:17
Antonio Williams 1 Yd Run (Sean Nuernberger Kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 2:55
1314
third QuarterOSUIND
TD
6:57
J.T. Barrett 2 Yd Run (Sean Nuernberger Kick)
13 plays, 85 yards, 4:19
2014
TD
4:56
Ian Thomas 2 Yd pass from Richard Lagow (Griffin Oakes Kick)
9 plays, 62 yards, 2:01
2021
TD
4:38
Parris Campbell 74 Yd pass from J.T. Barrett (Sean Nuernberger Kick)
1 play, 74 yards, 0:18
2721
TD
1:47
Johnnie Dixon 59 Yd pass from J.T. Barrett (J.T. Barrett Run for Two-Point Conversion)
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:53
3521
fourth QuarterOSUIND
TD
12:08
Binjimen Victor 11 Yd pass from J.T. Barrett (Sean Nuernberger Kick)
1 play, 11 yards, 0:04
4221
TD
3:55
Antonio Williams 5 Yd Run (Sean Nuernberger Kick)
13 plays, 87 yards, 6:16
4921

Conversation

