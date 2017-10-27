James Cook, No.3 RB in Class of 2018, commits to Georgia Running back James Cook was committed to Florida State, where his brother Dalvin starred, until the summer. Thursday, the No. 3-ranked RB in the Class of 2018 chose Georgia over Louisville, Florida and FSU

Dane Roy, Houston's punter from Down Under, is one of a kind He's a 6-foot-7, 28-year-old sophomore from Australia who used to be an ice cream salesman. Houston punter Dane Roy is not your typical college football punter.

Scout's Take: RB James Cook to Georgia Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to restock their backfield with ESPN300 running back James Cook.

Maye: 'Great feeling' to have NCAA investigation behind UNC Luke Maye says coach Roy Williams was relieved with the findings of the NCAA, and the Tar Heels are looking forward to moving on.

Love out vs. Oregon Stanford RB and Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love is out with an ankle injury against Pac-12 rival Oregon. Laura Rutledge reports that Stanford head coach David Shaw says "the offense doesn't look a whole lot different" with Cameron Scarlett at running