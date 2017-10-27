Win Probability 85.2%

STAN
ORST
STAN 85.2%

STAN

3

ORST

0

1st and 10 at STAN 13

Fred Lauina run for 8 yds to the Stanf 5

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • STAN93
    • 103ORST

  • Turnovers

    • STAN0
    • 0ORST

  • Possession

    STANORST
    10:0912:21

  • 1st Downs

    • STAN4
    • 6ORST

Game Information

Reser Stadium
Coverage: ESPN
  • Corvallis, OR 97331
  • 65°
  • Line: STAN -18.0
  • Over/Under: 57
Down:2nd & 2
Ball on:STAN 5
Drive:9 plays, 70 yds9 plays, 70 yards, 5:27
STAN ORST 50 20 20 STAN ORST 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at STAN 13
WIN %: 85.2
Fred Lauina run for 8 yds to the Stanf 5
64

Fred LauinaORST, OL, #64

1CAR
8YDS
0TD

Game Highlights

OSU's interim coach hyped up on sidelines

OSU's interim coach hyped up on sidelines
play0:22

NCAAF News