Win Probability 85.2%
|STAN
|ORST
STAN 85.2%
STAN
3
ORST
0
1st and 10 at STAN 13
Fred Lauina run for 8 yds to the Stanf 5
Team Stats
Total Yards
- STAN93
- 103ORST
Turnovers
- STAN0
- 0ORST
Possession10:0912:21STANORST
1st Downs
- STAN4
- 6ORST
Game Highlights
OSU's interim coach hyped up on sidelines
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Stanford
|0
|3
|3
|Oregon State
|0
|0
|0
|second Quarter
|STAN
|ORST
FG
12:57
Jet Toner 40 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 62 yards, 7:18
|3
|0
Latest from STAN @ ORST
Stanford running back Bryce Love (ankle) will not play tonight against Oregon State, the school announced.
Beaver band pub crawl from Corvallis! Getting ready for #20 Stanford vs Oregon St Thursday 9ET ESPN
Arizona QB Khalil Tate has rushed for 100-plus yards in five consecutive halves. Only Boston College's Andre Williams (2013) has a longer streak (7) since 2004. Stanford RB Bryce Love also had a streak of five this year.
2017 Pac-12 Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Washington State
|4-1
|7-1
|Stanford
|4-1
|5-2
|Washington
|3-1
|6-1
|Oregon
|1-4
|4-4
|California
|1-4
|4-4
|Oregon State
|0-4
|1-6
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|USC
|4-1
|6-2
|Arizona State
|3-1
|4-3
|Arizona
|3-1
|5-2
|UCLA
|2-2
|4-3
|Utah
|1-3
|4-3
|Colorado
|1-4
|4-4
