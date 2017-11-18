Win Probability 76.8%
|UCLA
|USC
USC 76.8%
UCLA
0
USC
0
3rd and 5 at UCLA 15
Josh Rosen pass complete to Jordan Wilson for 6 yds to the UCLA 21 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- UCLA11
- 36USC
Turnovers
- UCLA0
- 0USC
Possession3:171:13UCLAUSC
1st Downs
- UCLA1
- 2USC
|ABC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|UCLA
|0
|0
|USC
|0
|0
UCLA vs. USC
If USC decided to run the ball more than usual tonight, it’s because of this: UCLA came into the game allowing 302.3 rushing yards per game, which is the most a Power 5 program has allowed dating back to 2004.
Joc Pederson is leading USC out of the Coliseum tunnel to face UCLA.
USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen both grew up in Southern California and are in their third years at their respective schools, but tonight marks the first time they'll play against each other. It will likely be their only meeting at the college level, but several more down the line figure to occur in the NFL.
2017 Pac-12 Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Washington State
|6-2
|9-2
|Stanford
|6-2
|7-3
|Washington
|5-2
|8-2
|Oregon
|2-5
|5-5
|California
|2-5
|5-5
|Oregon State
|0-8
|1-10
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|USC
|7-1
|9-2
|Arizona
|5-2
|7-3
|Arizona State
|5-3
|6-5
|UCLA
|3-4
|5-5
|Utah
|2-5
|5-5
|Colorado
|2-6
|5-6
