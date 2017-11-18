Win Probability 76.8%

UCLA
USC
USC 76.8%

UCLA

0

USC

0

3rd and 5 at UCLA 15

Josh Rosen pass complete to Jordan Wilson for 6 yds to the UCLA 21 for a 1ST down

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • UCLA11
    • 36USC

  • Turnovers

    • UCLA0
    • 0USC

  • Possession

    UCLAUSC
    3:171:13

  • 1st Downs

    • UCLA1
    • 2USC

Game Information

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Coverage: ABC
  • Los Angeles, CA 90089
  • 66°
  • Line: USC -14.5
  • Over/Under: 71
Capacity: 93,607
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:UCLA 21
Drive:3 plays, 11 yds3 plays, 11 yards, 1:13
UCLA USC 50 20 20 UCLA USC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
3

Josh RosenUCLA, QB, #3

1/1C/ATT
6YDS
0TD
0INT

