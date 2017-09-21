Win Probability 80.3%

PSU
IOWA
PSU 80.3%

PSU

5

IOWA

0

4th and 3 at IOWA 32

Trace McSorley pass incomplete to Brandon Polk

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PSU182
    • 19IOWA

  • Turnovers

    • PSU0
    • 0IOWA

  • Possession

    PSUIOWA
    6:2317:39

  • 1st Downs

    • PSU10
    • 1IOWA

Game Information

Kinnick Stadium
Coverage: ABC
  • Iowa City, IA 52242
  • 86°
  • Line: PSU -13.0
  • Over/Under: 54
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:IOWA 32
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
Last Play: 4th & 3 at IOWA 32
WIN %: 80.3
Trace McSorley pass incomplete to Brandon Polk
10

Brandon PolkPSU, WR, #10

0REC
0YDS
0TD

Game Highlights

Iowa stops Penn State on third down with sack

play0:36

IOWA VS PSU

play1:02

Iowa fans wave to children in hospital

play0:41

Young Hawkeyes talks about his view from children's hospital

play1:31
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

ABC1234T
Penn State325
Iowa000
first QuarterPSUIOWA
FG
1:01
T. Davis 19 yd FG GOOD
11 plays, 66 yards, 5:06
30
second QuarterPSUIOWA
SF
7:40
A. Wadley run for -3 yds for a SAFETY
2 plays, -1 yard, 0:27
50

