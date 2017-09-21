End of the first quarter — and time for The Wave — here in Iowa City. Yet another aspect of the Iowa football connection with the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital is the Iowa Touchdowns For Kids program, sponsored in part by the Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company. The campaign has raised $400,000 for patients and families since 2010 by encouraging fans to donate $1 or more per TD scored by the Hawkeyes.

Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer