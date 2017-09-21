Win Probability 80.3%
|PSU
|IOWA
PSU 80.3%
PSU
5
IOWA
0
4th and 3 at IOWA 32
Trace McSorley pass incomplete to Brandon Polk
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PSU182
- 19IOWA
Turnovers
- PSU0
- 0IOWA
Possession6:2317:39PSUIOWA
1st Downs
- PSU10
- 1IOWA
Game Highlights
Iowa stops Penn State on third down with sack
IOWA VS PSU
Iowa fans wave to children in hospital
Young Hawkeyes talks about his view from children's hospital
|Penn State
|3
|2
|5
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|PSU
|IOWA
FG
1:01
T. Davis 19 yd FG GOOD
11 plays, 66 yards, 5:06
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|PSU
|IOWA
SF
7:40
A. Wadley run for -3 yds for a SAFETY
2 plays, -1 yard, 0:27
|5
|0
Latest from PSU @ IOWA
End of the first quarter — and time for The Wave — here in Iowa City. Yet another aspect of the Iowa football connection with the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital is the Iowa Touchdowns For Kids program, sponsored in part by the Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company. The campaign has raised $400,000 for patients and families since 2010 by encouraging fans to donate $1 or more per TD scored by the Hawkeyes.
Penn State settles for a field goal after looking away from Saquon Barkley on three consecutive plays from the 10-yard line and in. Iowa had little answer for him on a 66-yard march. Lions lead 3-0.
Don't be confused, Penn State is playing without DE Torrence Brown tonight. He suffered a knee injury last week and is out indefinitely. But Shareef Miller is wearing Brown's Jersey No. 19 at the spot opposite the position usually manned by Brown. Miller nearly got to Iowa QB Nate Stanley for a sack on the Hawkeyes' opening drive, which went nowhere.
2017 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Michigan
|1-0
|4-0
|Ohio State
|1-0
|3-1
|Penn State
|0-0
|3-0
|Michigan State
|0-0
|2-0
|Maryland
|0-0
|2-1
|Indiana
|0-1
|2-1
|Rutgers
|0-1
|1-3
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Nebraska
|1-0
|2-2
|Iowa
|0-0
|3-0
|Minnesota
|0-0
|3-0
|Wisconsin
|0-0
|3-0
|Illinois
|0-0
|2-1
|Northwestern
|0-0
|2-1
|Purdue
|0-1
|2-2
