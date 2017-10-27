Win Probability 62.1%
|PSU
|OSU
PSU 62.1%
PSU
14
OSU
0
3rd and 0 at OSU 13
DaeSean Hamilton 13 Yd pass from Trace McSorley (Tyler Davis Kick)
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PSU23
- -2OSU
Turnovers
- PSU0
- 1OSU
Possession1:132:11PSUOSU
1st Downs
- PSU1
- 1OSU
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Penn State
|14
|14
|Ohio State
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|PSU
|OSU
TD
14:45
Saquon Barkley 97 Yd Kickoff Return (Tyler Davis Kick)
0 plays, 0 yards, 0:15
|7
|0
TD
11:36
DaeSean Hamilton 13 Yd pass from Trace McSorley (Tyler Davis Kick)
5 plays, 23 yards, 1:56
|14
|0
Latest from PSU @ OSU
You can say Penn State is a little excited after that opening kick off was returned for a touchdown.
Saquon Barkley's 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game increased Penn State's chance to win from 28% to 43%.
This is now the 15th straight game that Penn State's Saquon Barkley has had a TD, which extends his longest active FBS streak
2017 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|4-0
|7-0
|Michigan State
|4-0
|6-1
|Ohio State
|4-0
|6-1
|Michigan
|3-2
|6-2
|Rutgers
|2-3
|3-5
|Maryland
|1-3
|3-4
|Indiana
|0-4
|3-4
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|5-0
|8-0
|Northwestern
|2-2
|4-3
|Nebraska
|2-2
|3-4
|Purdue
|1-3
|3-4
|Iowa
|1-3
|4-3
|Minnesota
|1-3
|4-3
|Illinois
|0-5
|2-6
