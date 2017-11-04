Win Probability 84.5%
|PSU
|MSU
PSU 84.5%
PSU
7
MSU
7
3rd and 10 at MSU 29
Trace McSorley run for 2 yds to the MchSt 27
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PSU168
- 102MSU
Turnovers
- PSU1
- 0MSU
Possession6:376:58PSUMSU
1st Downs
- PSU10
- 5MSU
Game Highlights
Penn State scores first on 31-yard touchdown pass
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Penn State
|7
|7
|Michigan State
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|PSU
|MSU
TD
5:40
T. McSorley pass,to D. Hamilton for 31 yds for a TD, (T. Davis KICK)
7 plays, 92 yards, 3:00
|7
|0
TD
3:28
B. Lewerke pass,to D. Stewart Jr. for 7 yds for a TD, (M. Coghlin KICK)
4 plays, 52 yards, 2:12
|7
|7
Latest from PSU @ MSU
No. 24 Michigan State is the first team this season to reach the end zone in the first quarter against Penn State's defense. It took a standout catch by Darrell Stewart -- and an interesting pass interference call -- to get there.
Saquon Barkley can throw the ball, too. He hit Mike Gesicki on a 20-yard pop pass to help set up Penn State's first touchdown, one of five big-chunk plays on an impressive scoring drive for the Nittany Lions.
Michigan State's young and emerging stars help the Spartans take control of field position early in East Lansing. Sophomore LB Joe Bachie intercepted a pass, and freshman Cody White made a nice catch to convert on 3rd-and-long on the next drive.
2017 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Ohio State
|5-0
|7-1
|Penn State
|4-1
|7-1
|Michigan State
|4-1
|6-2
|Michigan
|3-2
|6-2
|Maryland
|2-3
|4-4
|Rutgers
|2-3
|3-5
|Indiana
|0-5
|3-5
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|5-0
|8-0
|Northwestern
|3-2
|5-3
|Nebraska
|3-2
|4-4
|Iowa
|2-3
|5-3
|Purdue
|1-4
|3-5
|Minnesota
|1-4
|4-4
|Illinois
|0-5
|2-6
