Win Probability 84.4%

MICH
WIS
WIS 84.4%

MICH

0

WIS

7

2nd and 9 at MICH 43

Chris Evans run for 2 yds to the Mich 45

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MICH47
    • 35WIS

  • Turnovers

    • MICH0
    • 0WIS

  • Possession

    MICHWIS
    5:2811:31

  • 1st Downs

    • MICH5
    • 1WIS

Game Information

Camp Randall Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Madison, WI 53711
  • 37°
  • Line: WIS -7.0
  • Over/Under: 41
Down:3rd & 7
Ball on:MICH 45
Drive:5 plays, 15 yds5 plays, 15 yards, 2:39
MICH WIS 50 20 20 MICH WIS 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 9 at MICH 43
WIN %: 84.4
Chris Evans run for 2 yds to the Mich 45
12

Chris EvansMICH, RB, #12

5CAR
11YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Michigan000
Wisconsin707
first QuarterMICHWIS
TD
1:15
B. Robbins punt for 36 yds,N. Nelson returns for 50 yds for a TD, (R. Gaglianone KICK)
3 plays, 0 yards, 1:43
07

