Win Probability 84.4%
|MICH
|WIS
WIS 84.4%
MICH
0
WIS
7
2nd and 9 at MICH 43
Chris Evans run for 2 yds to the Mich 45
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MICH47
- 35WIS
Turnovers
- MICH0
- 0WIS
Possession5:2811:31MICHWIS
1st Downs
- MICH5
- 1WIS
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|MICH
|WIS
TD
1:15
B. Robbins punt for 36 yds,N. Nelson returns for 50 yds for a TD, (R. Gaglianone KICK)
3 plays, 0 yards, 1:43
|0
|7
Latest from MICH @ WIS
Michigan used its third timeout with more than two minutes to go in the first quarter while struggling to get off a play in the Wildcat formation. That No. 1-rated Badger defense is confusing the young Wolverines before the snap.
Michigan's offense has shown some creativity early in Madison -- Wildcat formations, jet sweeps, double fullbacks -- and given the Wolverines' an early field position edge in the first quarter.
Wisconsin safety D'Cota Dixon and center Tyler Biadasz both went through warmups and are expected to play.
2017 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Ohio State
|6-1
|8-2
|Michigan State
|5-2
|7-3
|Penn State
|5-2
|8-2
|Michigan
|5-2
|8-2
|Rutgers
|3-4
|4-6
|Maryland
|2-5
|4-6
|Indiana
|1-6
|4-6
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-0
|10-0
|Northwestern
|5-2
|7-3
|Nebraska
|3-4
|4-6
|Iowa
|3-4
|6-4
|Purdue
|2-5
|4-6
|Minnesota
|2-5
|5-5
|Illinois
|0-7
|2-8
