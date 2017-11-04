Win Probability 54.4%
|VT
|MIAMI
MIAMI 54.4%
VT
0
MIAMI
0
4th and Goal at VT 2
Travis Homer run for a loss of 3 yards to the VTech 5
Team Stats
Total Yards
- VT15
- 83MIAMI
Turnovers
- VT0
- 0MIAMI
Possession3:381:37VTMIAMI
1st Downs
- VT1
- 3MIAMI
Game Highlights
MIAMI VS VT
MIAMI VS VT
|ABC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
Latest from VT @ MIAMI
Virginia Tech just came up with a crucial fourth-and-goal stop, thwarting Miami after the Canes moved the ball fairly easily on the opening drive. We'll see whether the decision to go for it hurts Miami later.
Hurricanes running out of the tunnel thru the smoke!
Warren Sapp is in the house chilling on his scooter taking in Pregame at Hard Rock Stadium!
2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Clemson
|6-1
|8-1
|NC State
|4-1
|6-3
|Boston College
|3-3
|5-4
|Florida State
|3-4
|3-5
|Syracuse
|2-3
|4-5
|Wake Forest
|2-3
|5-4
|Louisville
|2-4
|5-4
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Miami
|5-0
|7-0
|Virginia Tech
|3-1
|7-1
|Virginia
|3-2
|6-3
|Georgia Tech
|3-3
|4-4
|Pittsburgh
|2-3
|4-5
|Duke
|1-5
|4-5
|North Carolina
|0-6
|1-8
