Win Probability 54.4%
|FRES
|HOU
HOU 54.4%
FRES
0
HOU
7
1st and 10 at HOU 14
HOUSTON Penalty, Defensive Offside (5 Yards) to the Houst 9
Team Stats
Total Yards
- FRES64
- 78HOU
Turnovers
- FRES1
- 0HOU
Possession7:506:55FRESHOU
1st Downs
- FRES3
- 3HOU
Game Highlights
Houston's Hines gets tip drill INT
Oliver puts Houston on the board
Houston gets to goal line with flea flicker
Latest from FRES vs HOU
Florida hires Houston offensive coordinator Brian Johnson as an offensive assistant. He reunites with Dan Mullen. Johnson spent three seasons as Mullen's quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State, where he worked with Dak Prescott.
Source: Arkansas is hiring Houston's Hunter Yurachek as athletic director, replacing Jeff Long. Football Scoop first reported the hire. Yurachek has spent the past two plus years as Houston's athletic director after being promoted from within the department. Good hire by Arkansas, which now much find its next football coach.
Fresno State has arrived for the Mountain West Championship game vs Boise State - Tonight at 7:45 ET on ESPN
2017 Mountain West Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Boise State
|7-1
|11-3
|Wyoming
|5-3
|8-5
|Colorado State
|5-3
|7-6
|Air Force
|4-4
|5-7
|Utah State
|4-4
|6-6
|New Mexico
|1-7
|3-9
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Fresno State
|7-1
|9-4
|San Diego State
|6-2
|10-3
|UNLV
|4-4
|5-7
|Nevada
|3-5
|3-9
|Hawai'i
|1-7
|3-9
|San Jose State
|1-7
|2-11
2017 American Athletic Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|UCF
|8-0
|12-0
|South Florida
|6-2
|10-2
|Temple
|4-4
|7-6
|East Carolina
|2-6
|3-9
|Cincinnati
|2-6
|4-8
|Connecticut
|2-6
|3-9
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Memphis
|7-1
|10-2
|Houston
|5-3
|7-4
|Navy
|4-4
|6-6
|SMU
|4-4
|7-6
|Tulane
|3-5
|5-7
|Tulsa
|1-7
|2-10
