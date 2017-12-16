Virginia, Navy stumble into Military Bowl Virginia enters the Military Bowl against Navy on somewhat of a high, qualifying for a postseason berth for the first time in six years.

Leach's offense, Dantonio's defense to collide at Holiday Bowl A stark contrast in styles defines the matchup in the Holiday Bowl, pitting No. 21 Washington State against No. 18 Michigan State Thursday at SDCCU Stadium.

TCU, Stanford bring frustrations to Alamo Bowl The Valero Alamo Bowl consists of Stanford and TCU, programs having comparable frustrations of being good but not good enough in terms of the College Football Playoff.

Cotton Bowl has special meaning for Ohio State, USC No. 5 Ohio State and No. 8 USC stated convincing cases for inclusion in the College Football Playoff at the conclusion of their conference championship-winning seasons.

Art Briles son-in-law Jeff Lebby one of eight assistants hired by UCF UCF hired eight assistant coaches, including Jeff Lebby, the son-in-law of former Baylor head coach Art Briles.