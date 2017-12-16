Win ProbabilitySOU 73.8%

NOR
SOU
SOU 73.8%

NOR

3

SOU

7

1st and 10 at NOR 41

Mike White pass complete to Tre'Quan Smith for 6 yds to the North 35

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NOR91
    • 174SOU

  • Turnovers

    • NOR0
    • 0SOU

  • Possession

    NORSOU
    7:127:44

  • 1st Downs

    • NOR5
    • 5SOU

Game Information

Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • Mobile, AL 36695
  • 61°
Down:2nd & 4
Ball on:NOR 35
Drive:4 plays, 20 yds4 plays, 20 yards, 0:19
NOR SOU 50 20 20 NOR SOU 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at NOR 41
WIN %: SOU 73.8
Mike White pass complete to Tre'Quan Smith for 6 yds to the North 35

Mike WhiteWKU, QB, #14

8/11C/ATT
128YDS
1TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NFL1234T
NORTH33
SOUTH77
first QuarterNORSOU
TD
8:55
M. White pass,to T. Smith for 14 yds for a TD, (D. Carlson KICK)
6 plays, 81 yards, 2:33
07
FG
4:44
M. Badgley 50 yd FG GOOD
10 plays, 43 yards, 4:11
37

NCAAF News