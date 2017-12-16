Win ProbabilitySOU 73.8%
|NOR
|SOU
SOU 73.8%
NOR
3
SOU
7
1st and 10 at NOR 41
Mike White pass complete to Tre'Quan Smith for 6 yds to the North 35
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NOR91
- 174SOU
Turnovers
- NOR0
- 0SOU
Possession7:127:44NORSOU
1st Downs
- NOR5
- 5SOU
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|NORTH
|3
|3
|SOUTH
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|NOR
|SOU
TD
8:55
M. White pass,to T. Smith for 14 yds for a TD, (D. Carlson KICK)
6 plays, 81 yards, 2:33
|0
|7
FG
4:44
M. Badgley 50 yd FG GOOD
10 plays, 43 yards, 4:11
|3
|7
Sponsored Headlines
NCAAF News
NC State avoids disaster in OT
NC State picks up its first win over a Top-10 UNC team since 2007 as North Carolina's Sterling Manley can't complete a key steal late in overtime.
Bell voices support for Dantonio and Izzo
Steelers RB and former Michigan State football player Le'Veon Bell offers his support for football coach Mark Dantonio and basketball coach Tom Izzo.
Michigan AG launches inquiry into Michigan St.
Michigan attorney general Bill Schuette promises a thorough and prompt investigation into Michigan State that will be "done right."
Attorney General Bill Schuette opening investigation into Michigan State athletics
Michigan's attorney general says he will give an all-encompassing look into how much Michigan State officials knew about claims of sexual abuse by patients of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Bilas on Izzo, Dantonio: We need more facts
Jay Bilas explains why more information is needed before making judgements about Michigan State coaches Tom Izzo And Mark Dantonio.
Report: Whistleblower spoke to NCAA president Mark Emmert about Michigan State allegations in 2010
NCAA president Mark Emmert was first alerted to 37 reports of sexual assault by Michigan State athletes during a 2010 meeting with a whistleblower, according to a report.