Win Probability 76.4%
|UGA
|AUB
AUB 76.4%
UGA
0
AUB
7
End of 1st Quarter
Team Stats
Total Yards
- UGA28
- 106AUB
Turnovers
- UGA0
- 0AUB
Possession9:235:37UGAAUB
1st Downs
- UGA2
- 7AUB
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Georgia
|0
|0
|Auburn
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|UGA
|AUB
TD
9:54
Nate Craig-Myers 6 Yd pass from Jarrett Stidham (Daniel Carlson Kick)
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:06
|0
|7
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from UGA vs AUB
From L to R the three committee members who could be recused from top four discussions and voting if Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia all win: Clemson AD Dan Radakovich, OSU AD Gene Smith, and former VT coach Frank Beamer, whose son Shane is on staff at Georgia. They will also be recused for additional time so as not to influence who those teams might play in a semifinal, according to CFP executive director Bill Hancock.
Auburn scores on opening drive impressive for length (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:06) and for help Georgia provided (two penalties). Stidham fit that TD pass into a tight window. Great start by Tigers.
Find someone who looks at you like the referee girl looks at her overall-wearing Dawg man.
2017 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|7-1
|11-1
|South Carolina
|5-3
|8-4
|Kentucky
|4-4
|7-5
|Missouri
|4-4
|7-5
|Florida
|3-5
|4-7
|Vanderbilt
|1-7
|5-7
|Tennessee
|0-8
|4-8
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Auburn
|7-1
|10-2
|Alabama
|7-1
|11-1
|LSU
|6-2
|9-3
|Mississippi State
|4-4
|8-4
|Texas A&M
|4-4
|7-5
|Ole Miss
|3-5
|6-6
|Arkansas
|1-7
|4-8
NCAAF News
UCF clinches perfect season in wild 2OT win
UCF beats Memphis in an epic game that featured 117 points, the most in a conference championship game in FBS history.
No. 12 UCF captures AAC title over No. 12 Memphis in 2 OTs
Central Florida for the second straight week prevailed in a shootout on its home field.
Toledo wins the MAC
Rod Gilmore and Mark Jones break down Toledo's 45-28 win over Akron in the MAC championship game.
Oklahoma cruises to Big 12 title over TCU
Baker Mayfield throws for 4 TDs as the Sooners trounce TCU 41-17 to virtually clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.
UCF wins AAC title
Steve Levy and Brian Griese break down UCF's double overtime win in the American Athletic Conference championship game and what bowl game the Knights could be headed to.
No. 2 Oklahoma stakes playoff spot, 41-17 over No. 10 TCU
Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns and No. 2 Oklahoma staked claim to a playoff spot with a 41-17 win over No. 10 TCU in the return of the Big 12 championship game Saturday.