From L to R the three committee members who could be recused from top four discussions and voting if Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia all win: Clemson AD Dan Radakovich, OSU AD Gene Smith, and former VT coach Frank Beamer, whose son Shane is on staff at Georgia. They will also be recused for additional time so as not to influence who those teams might play in a semifinal, according to CFP executive director Bill Hancock.

Heather Dinich, ESPN Senior Writer