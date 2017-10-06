Win Probability 68.4%

MIAMI
FSU
FSU 68.4%

MIAMI

0

FSU

3

3rd and 8 at MIAMI 48

Malik Rosier pass incomplete to Ahmmon Richards

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIAMI40
    • 124FSU

  • Turnovers

    • MIAMI0
    • 0FSU

  • Possession

    MIAMIFSU
    10:056:34

  • 1st Downs

    • MIAMI2
    • 7FSU

Game Information

Doak Campbell Stadium
Coverage: ESPN
  • Tallahassee, FL 32306
  • 89°
  • Line: MIAMI -3.0
  • Over/Under: 46
Down:4th & 8
Ball on:MIAMI 48
Drive:8 plays, 28 yds8 plays, 28 yards, 3:03
MIAMI FSU 50 20 20 MIAMI FSU 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 8 at MIAMI 48
WIN %: 68.4
Malik Rosier pass incomplete to Ahmmon Richards
12

Malik RosierMIAMI, QB, #12

3/9C/ATT
23YDS
0TD
0INT

Game Highlights

Patrick rips off big run for Florida State

Patrick rips off big run for Florida State
play0:35

Norton plays the air guitar in sack celebration

Norton plays the air guitar in sack celebration
play0:22

NCAAF News