Nisby has 4 TDs rushing and Texas Tech pounds Kansas, 65-19 Desmond Nisby had four touchdowns rushing, Justin Stockton ran for 161 yards with a score and Texas Tech's high-flying offense pummeled Kansas on the ground in a 65-19 blowout Saturday.

Amos's 99-yard fumble return helps Villanova beat Maine 31-0 Freshman Jaquan Amos returned a fumble 99 yards for a score and the Villanova defense forced six turnovers in a 31-0 victory over Maine on Saturday.

Iowa band choreographs wave to children's hospital At halftime of the Illinois game, the Iowa band choreographs a hand that waves back and forth at the children's hospital that overlooks the field.

Robinson interception preserves Toledo's 20-15 triumph Shakif Seymour and Art Thompkins each rushed for touchdowns and Khalil Robinson's first of two late-game interceptions sealed Toledo's 20-15 defeat of Eastern Michigan in the Rockets' Mid-American Conference home opener on Saturday.

Lane's 3TDs lead Butler's demolition of Moorhead St. 44-6 Duvante Lane scored three rushing touchdowns and carried the ball 14 times for 99 yards to lead Butler over Morehead St. 44-6 in Pioneer League play on Saturday.