Win Probability 68.4%
|MIAMI
|FSU
FSU 68.4%
MIAMI
0
FSU
3
3rd and 8 at MIAMI 48
Malik Rosier pass incomplete to Ahmmon Richards
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIAMI40
- 124FSU
Turnovers
- MIAMI0
- 0FSU
Possession10:056:34MIAMIFSU
1st Downs
- MIAMI2
- 7FSU
Game Highlights
Patrick rips off big run for Florida State
Norton plays the air guitar in sack celebration
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|Florida State
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|MIAMI
|FSU
FG
4:20
Ricky Aguayo 27 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 71 yards, 4:16
|0
|3
Sponsored Headlines
Watch Live
Latest from MIAMI @ FSU
Florida State running back Jacques Patrick has had a few big runs on a Miami defense that has struggled for consistency against the run. Remember, it was Dalvin Cook that made the big plays in the run game in for Florida State in this series the last three years.
Pockets of empty seats at Doak Campbell Stadium for the Miami-Florida State game, due in part to this game being moved from September to the bye week because of Hurricane Irma. Many fans had already made plans for the week off.
Florida State receiver George Campbell, listed as questionable on the injury report with a hip injury, went through pregame warmups.
2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Clemson
|4-0
|6-0
|NC State
|3-0
|5-1
|Syracuse
|1-1
|3-3
|Florida State
|1-1
|1-2
|Louisville
|1-2
|4-2
|Wake Forest
|1-2
|4-2
|Boston College
|0-2
|2-3
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia Tech
|2-0
|3-1
|Miami
|1-0
|3-0
|Virginia
|1-0
|4-1
|Duke
|1-2
|4-2
|Virginia Tech
|0-1
|4-1
|Pittsburgh
|0-2
|2-4
|North Carolina
|0-3
|1-4
NCAAF News
Nisby has 4 TDs rushing and Texas Tech pounds Kansas, 65-19
Desmond Nisby had four touchdowns rushing, Justin Stockton ran for 161 yards with a score and Texas Tech's high-flying offense pummeled Kansas on the ground in a 65-19 blowout Saturday.
Amos's 99-yard fumble return helps Villanova beat Maine 31-0
Freshman Jaquan Amos returned a fumble 99 yards for a score and the Villanova defense forced six turnovers in a 31-0 victory over Maine on Saturday.
Iowa band choreographs wave to children's hospital
At halftime of the Illinois game, the Iowa band choreographs a hand that waves back and forth at the children's hospital that overlooks the field.
Robinson interception preserves Toledo's 20-15 triumph
Shakif Seymour and Art Thompkins each rushed for touchdowns and Khalil Robinson's first of two late-game interceptions sealed Toledo's 20-15 defeat of Eastern Michigan in the Rockets' Mid-American Conference home opener on Saturday.
Lane's 3TDs lead Butler's demolition of Moorhead St. 44-6
Duvante Lane scored three rushing touchdowns and carried the ball 14 times for 99 yards to lead Butler over Morehead St. 44-6 in Pioneer League play on Saturday.
Book throws first career TD for Irish
Ian Book finds Cameron Smith for a 6-yard touchdown to get Notre Dame on the board.