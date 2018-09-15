Win Probability 55.1%
|LSU
|AUB
AUB 55.1%
LSU
7
AUB
0
1st & 10 at LSU 17
LSU Penalty, Unsportsmanlike Conduct (-8 Yards) to the LSU 9
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LSU77
- 60AUB
Turnovers
- LSU0
- 1AUB
Possession3:295:27LSUAUB
1st Downs
- LSU3
- 3AUB
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|LSU
|7
|7
|Auburn
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|LSU
|AUB
TD
9:59
C. Edwards-Helaire run for 1 yd for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK)
9 plays, 34 yards, 4:22
|7
|0
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from LSU @ AUB
NCAAF
NCAAF
The 10 best teams in college football.
NCAAF
2018 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|1-0
|3-0
|Kentucky
|1-0
|3-0
|Vanderbilt
|0-0
|2-0
|Missouri
|0-0
|2-0
|Tennessee
|0-0
|2-1
|Florida
|0-1
|1-1
|South Carolina
|0-1
|1-1
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Mississippi State
|0-0
|2-0
|Alabama
|0-0
|2-0
|Auburn
|0-0
|2-0
|LSU
|0-0
|2-0
|Ole Miss
|0-0
|2-0
|Arkansas
|0-0
|1-1
|Texas A&M
|0-0
|1-1
NCAAF News
FLA VS CSU
McSorley's 5 touchdowns lead Penn State's rout of Kent State
Trace McSorley accounted for five touchdowns and broke Penn State's record for most rushing scores by a quarterback as the No. 11 Nittany Lions routed Kent State 63-10 on Saturday.
Boise's D comes up with a big sack
Boise State's Jabril Frazier wraps up Oklahoma State QB Taylor Cornelius for a sack.
Badgers RB Deal punches in 1st career TD
Wisconsin's Taiwan Deal runs in a 2-yard score for his first career touchdown.
Pitt defense shuts down Georgia Tech in 24-19 win
Qadree Ollison ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns and Pittsburgh's defense kept Georgia Tech's triple-option in check during a 24-19 victory in the ACC opener for both teams on Saturday.
Syracuse beats Florida State 30-7 behind DeVito
Tommy DeVito scored on a 3-yard run and hit tight end Ravian Pierce with a 3-yard score, and Syracuse overcame an injury to starting quarterback Eric Dungey to beat Florida State 30-7 on Saturday in the sweltering heat of the Carrier Dome.