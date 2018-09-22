Win Probability 91.5%
|TA&M
|ALA
ALA 91.5%
TA&M
7
ALA
7
1st & 10 at TA&M 11
Damien Harris run for 10 yds to the TexAM 1 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TA&M103
- 111ALA
Turnovers
- TA&M1
- 0ALA
Possession6:327:17TA&MALA
1st Downs
- TA&M4
- 8ALA
Down:1st & Goal
Ball on:TA&M 1
Drive:8 plays, 74 yds8 plays, 74 yards, 3:44
Last Play: 1st & 10 at TA&M 11
WIN %: 91.5
Damien Harris run for 10 yds to the TexAM 1 for a 1ST down
2CAR
15YDS
0TD
Game Highlights
Bama scores quickly on A&M
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Texas A&M
|7
|7
|Alabama
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|TA&M
|ALA
TD
14:10
DeVonta Smith 30 Yd pass from Tua Tagovailoa (Joseph Bulovas Kick)
1 play, 30 yards, 0:08
|0
|7
TD
4:55
Jace Sternberger 15 Yd pass from Kellen Mond (Seth Small Kick)
8 plays, 99 yards, 4:15
|7
|7
Texas A&M has arrived for its game against Alabama.
2018 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|2-0
|4-0
|Kentucky
|1-0
|3-0
|Tennessee
|0-0
|2-1
|Vanderbilt
|0-0
|2-1
|Missouri
|0-1
|3-1
|Florida
|0-1
|2-1
|South Carolina
|0-1
|1-1
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|1-0
|3-0
|LSU
|1-0
|3-0
|Mississippi State
|0-0
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|0-0
|2-1
|Arkansas
|0-0
|1-2
|Auburn
|0-1
|2-1
|Ole Miss
|0-1
|2-1
