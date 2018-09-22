Win Probability 74.8%

STAN
ORE
ORE 74.8%

STAN

0

ORE

7

Timeout OREGON, clock 13:35

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • STAN55
    • 163ORE

  • Turnovers

    • STAN0
    • 0ORE

  • Possession

    STANORE
    8:297:56

  • 1st Downs

    • STAN2
    • 7ORE

Game Information

Autzen Stadium
Coverage: ABC
  • Eugene, OR 97401
  • 67°
  • Line: STAN -2.5
  • Over/Under: 58
Down:--
Ball on:--
Drive:12 plays, 81 yds12 plays, 81 yards, 6:20
STAN ORE 50 20 20 STAN ORE 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 74.8
Timeout OREGON, clock 13:35

Game Highlights

Oregon strikes first on Brooks-James' TD

Oregon strikes first on Brooks-James' TD
0:26

NCAAF News