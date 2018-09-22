Win Probability 74.8%
|STAN
|ORE
ORE 74.8%
STAN
0
ORE
7
Timeout OREGON, clock 13:35
Team Stats
Total Yards
- STAN55
- 163ORE
Turnovers
- STAN0
- 0ORE
Possession8:297:56STANORE
1st Downs
- STAN2
- 7ORE
Game Highlights
Oregon strikes first on Brooks-James' TD
|ABC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|STAN
|ORE
TD
8:30
T. Brooks-James run for 7 yds for a TD, (A. Stack KICK)
6 plays, 82 yards, 2:09
|0
|7
Latest from STAN @ ORE
NCAAF
NCAAF
NCAAF
2018 Pac-12 Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Stanford
|1-0
|3-0
|Washington
|1-0
|2-1
|California
|0-0
|3-0
|Oregon
|0-0
|3-0
|Washington State
|0-1
|3-1
|Oregon State
|0-1
|1-3
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Arizona
|1-0
|2-2
|USC
|1-1
|2-2
|Colorado
|0-0
|3-0
|Arizona State
|0-0
|2-1
|UCLA
|0-0
|0-3
|Utah
|0-1
|2-1
