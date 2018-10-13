Win Probability 67.7%
|WIS
|MICH
MICH 67.7%
WIS
0
MICH
0
1st & 10 at WIS 35
Jonathan Taylor run for 4 yds to the Wisc 39
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WIS44
- 55MICH
Turnovers
- WIS0
- 0MICH
Possession7:244:34WISMICH
1st Downs
- WIS3
- 4MICH
|ABC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
Sponsored Headlines
Watch Live
Latest from WIS @ MICH
NCAAF
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary and backup running back Chris Evans will both sit out tonight's game against Wisconsin with injuries. Gary is nursing a shoulder injury that kept him out of last week's game against Maryland, and Evans hasn't played since tweaking a leg muscle against SMU last month.
NCAAF
Wisconsin safety D'Cota Dixon will sit out tonight's game against Michigan with a foot injury he suffered last week, team officials announced in a tweet minutes before kickoff. Dixon went through an individual pregame warmup but ultimately was ruled out. The Badgers already entered tonight's game down a safety for a half, after Scott Nelson's targeting penalty against Nebraska last week. A three-year starter, Dixon is one of the Badgers' most important defensive players. He entered this weekend tied for third on the team in tackles with 25.
NCAAF
Five teams have separated themselves from the pack in the College Football Playoff race.
2018 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Ohio State
|4-0
|7-0
|Michigan
|3-0
|5-1
|Maryland
|2-1
|4-2
|Michigan State
|2-1
|4-2
|Penn State
|1-2
|4-2
|Indiana
|1-3
|4-3
|Rutgers
|0-4
|1-6
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|4-1
|Northwestern
|3-1
|3-3
|Iowa
|2-1
|5-1
|Purdue
|2-1
|3-3
|Illinois
|1-2
|3-3
|Minnesota
|0-3
|3-3
|Nebraska
|0-4
|0-6
NCAAF News
ALA VS MIZ
UVA VS MIAMI
LeMay helps Charlotte pull away from W. Kentucky, 40-14
Benny LeMay had 17 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Charlotte used the third quarter to pull away from Western Kentucky for a 40-14 win on Saturday.
Oregon wins on walk-off TD in OT
CJ Verdell runs up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown as No. 17 Oregon beats No. 7 Washington in overtime 30-27.
Alabama picks off Lock's 1st pass
Saivion Smith intercepts Drew Lock on his first pass of the game and takes it inside the 10-yard line.
Marshal's Kingl runs over Old Dominion 42-20
Tyler King rushed for a career-high 195 yards with two long fourth-quarter touchdown runs and Marshall pulled away from Old Dominion for a 42-20 victory on Saturday.