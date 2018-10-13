Wisconsin safety D'Cota Dixon will sit out tonight's game against Michigan with a foot injury he suffered last week, team officials announced in a tweet minutes before kickoff. Dixon went through an individual pregame warmup but ultimately was ruled out. The Badgers already entered tonight's game down a safety for a half, after Scott Nelson's targeting penalty against Nebraska last week. A three-year starter, Dixon is one of the Badgers' most important defensive players. He entered this weekend tied for third on the team in tackles with 25.