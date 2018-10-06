Win Probability 65.3%

TEX
OKLA
OKLA 65.3%

TEX

10

OKLA

7

End of 1st Quarter

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TEX79
    • 151OKLA

  • Turnovers

    • TEX0
    • 1OKLA

  • Possession

    TEXOKLA
    10:554:05

  • 1st Downs

    • TEX3
    • 8OKLA

Game Information

Cotton Bowl
Coverage: FOX
Cotton Bowl
  • Dallas, TX 75210
  • 79°
  • Line: OKLA -7.5
  • Over/Under: 61
Down:4th & 2
Ball on:TEX 15
Drive:10 plays, 60 yds10 plays, 60 yards, 5:58
TEX OKLA 50 20 20 TEX OKLA 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 65.3
End of 1st Quarter

Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Texas1010
Oklahoma77
first QuarterTEXOKLA
TD
12:20
Marquise Brown 4 Yd pass from Kyler Murray (Austin Seibert Kick)
6 plays, 65 yards, 2:40
07
TD
10:14
Collin Johnson 2 Yd pass from Lil'Jordan Humphrey (Cameron Dicker Kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:06
77
FG
5:58
Cameron Dicker 44 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 2 yards, 1:59
107

