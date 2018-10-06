Game Leaders
Passing Yards
11
S. Ehlinger3-3, 68 YDS
Rushing Yards
11
S. Ehlinger2 CAR, 6 YDS
Receiving Yards
9
C. Johnson2 REC, 38 YDS, 1 TD
|TEX
|OKLA
TEX
10
OKLA
7
End of 1st Quarter
Texas lobs TD pass on its opening drive
Nifty flick from Murray leads to Sooners TD
Corso's pick: Texas vs. Oklahoma
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Texas
|10
|10
|Oklahoma
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|TEX
|OKLA
TD
12:20
Marquise Brown 4 Yd pass from Kyler Murray (Austin Seibert Kick)
6 plays, 65 yards, 2:40
|0
|7
TD
10:14
Collin Johnson 2 Yd pass from Lil'Jordan Humphrey (Cameron Dicker Kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:06
|7
|7
FG
5:58
Cameron Dicker 44 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 2 yards, 1:59
|10
|7
The stakes for next week's Red River Showdown:
Stanford's loss to Notre Dame hurt the Pac-12's already slim chance to send a team to the playoff.
Ohio State is now almost as likely to make the playoff as Alabama.
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Oklahoma
|2-0
|5-0
|West Virginia
|2-0
|4-0
|Texas
|2-0
|4-1
|Texas Tech
|1-1
|3-2
|Oklahoma State
|1-1
|4-1
|Baylor
|1-1
|3-2
|TCU
|1-1
|3-2
|Kansas
|0-2
|2-3
|Kansas State
|0-2
|2-3
|Iowa State
|0-2
|1-3
