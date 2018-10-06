Tulane's Justin McMillan connects with Darnell Mooney with a 17-yard touchdown pass to take the lead over Cincinnati.

Ohio State is now almost as likely to make the playoff as Alabama.

Stanford's loss to Notre Dame hurt the Pac-12's already slim chance to send a team to the playoff.

