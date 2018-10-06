Win Probability 71.6%

ND
VT
ND 71.6%

ND

10

VT

6

1st & 10 at VT 21

Ryan Willis pass incomplete to Damon Hazelton

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • ND163
    • 109VT

  • Turnovers

    • ND0
    • 0VT

  • Possession

    NDVT
    11:2812:18

  • 1st Downs

    • ND10
    • 6VT

Game Information

Lane Stadium
Coverage: ABC
  • Blacksburg, VA 24061
  • 69°
  • Line: ND -6.0
Down:2nd & 10
Ball on:VT 21
Drive:3 plays, 13 yds3 plays, 13 yards, 0:57
Last Play: 1st & 10 at VT 21
WIN %: 71.6
Ryan Willis pass incomplete to Damon Hazelton
5

Ryan WillisVT, QB, #5

9/14C/ATT
78YDS
0TD
0INT

Game Highlights

Bad snap causes Notre Dame to turn the ball over

0:26

Williams muscles in for TD

0:22

Latest from ND @ VT

NCAAF

There are few names more closely intertwined with a university and its football program than the Beamer name at Virginia Tech. Frank Beamer and his wife, Cheryl, were honored Saturday before the Notre Dame game. A monument of Beamer was unveiled just outside Lane Stadium.

Chris Low, ESPN Senior Staff Writer56m ago

NCAAF

Notre Dame's playoff chances have been as high as 57% and as low as 14% at various points this season. Currently at 47%.

Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics6d ago

NCAAF

Ohio State is now almost as likely to make the playoff as Alabama.

Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics6d ago

NCAAF News