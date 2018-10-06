Win Probability 71.6%
|ND
|VT
ND 71.6%
ND
10
VT
6
1st & 10 at VT 21
Ryan Willis pass incomplete to Damon Hazelton
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ND163
- 109VT
Turnovers
- ND0
- 0VT
Possession11:2812:18NDVT
1st Downs
- ND10
- 6VT
Game Highlights
Bad snap causes Notre Dame to turn the ball over
Williams muscles in for TD
|ABC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Notre Dame
|10
|0
|10
|Virginia Tech
|3
|3
|6
NCAAF
There are few names more closely intertwined with a university and its football program than the Beamer name at Virginia Tech. Frank Beamer and his wife, Cheryl, were honored Saturday before the Notre Dame game. A monument of Beamer was unveiled just outside Lane Stadium.
NCAAF
Notre Dame's playoff chances have been as high as 57% and as low as 14% at various points this season. Currently at 47%.
NCAAF
Ohio State is now almost as likely to make the playoff as Alabama.
2018 FBS Independents Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Notre Dame
|0-0
|5-0
|Army
|0-0
|3-2
|BYU
|0-0
|3-3
|Liberty
|0-0
|2-2
|UMass
|0-0
|2-5
|New Mexico State
|0-0
|1-4
2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Clemson
|3-0
|6-0
|NC State
|2-0
|5-0
|Boston College
|1-1
|4-2
|Syracuse
|1-2
|4-2
|Florida State
|1-3
|3-3
|Wake Forest
|0-2
|3-3
|Louisville
|0-3
|2-4
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Miami
|2-0
|5-1
|Virginia Tech
|2-0
|3-1
|Pittsburgh
|2-1
|3-3
|Virginia
|1-1
|3-2
|North Carolina
|1-1
|1-3
|Georgia Tech
|1-2
|3-3
|Duke
|0-1
|4-1
