Name Position School Year 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total
Bryce Love RB Stanford Sr. 8 1 1 0 0 47
Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin Soph. 0 4 5 0 0 31
Ed Oliver DT Houston Jr. 2 1 1 2 2 23
Will Grier QB West Virginia Sr. 0 3 0 2 2 18
Khalil Tate QB Arizona Jr. 0 0 1 3 1 10
Justin Herbert QB Oregon Jr. 0 1 0 0 0 4
Rodney Anderson RB Oklahoma Jr. 0 0 1 0 0 3
Trace McSorley QB Penn State Sr. 0 0 1 0 0 3
McKenzie Milton QB UCF Jr. 0 0 0 0 3 3
AJ Dillon RB Boston College Soph. 0 0 0 2 0 2
Drew Lock QB Missouri Sr. 0 0 0 2 0 0
Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama Soph. 0 0 0 1 0 2
Jake Browning QB Washington Sr. 0 0 0 0 1 1
Myles Gaskin RB Washington sr. 0 0 0 0 1 1

ESPN experts: Andrea Adelson, Joel Anderson, Edward Aschoff, Kyle Bonagura, David M. Hale, Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Adam Rittenberg, Mark Schlabach and Jake Trotter

Tracking the Candidates

Aug. 24, 2018
1
Bryce Love
RB | Stanford
Next Game: 8/31 vs. SDSU
The speedster is just the third player in college football history to return to school after rushing for 2,000-plus yards and has a chance to become the first Heisman Trophy runner-up to win the award the next year since Georgia's Herschel Walker in 1982.
2017 SEASON
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
2118198.1
 
RECEIVING
RECYDSYPRTD
6335.50
2
Jonathan Taylor
RB | Wisconsin
Next Game: 8/31 vs. WKU
By breaking Adrian Peterson's FBS freshman rushing record with 1,977 yards, Taylor put himself on the national radar last year. Don't be surprised if he tops his 2017 performance after a full season in the program and while running behind arguably the nation's best offensive line. He has speed, power and durability, recording 10 100-yard performances and three 200-yard performances on 299 carries.
2017 SEASON
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
1977136.6
 
RECEIVING
RECYDSYPRTD
89511.90
3
Ed Oliver
DT | Houston
Next Game: 9/1 at RICE
The last defensive lineman to finish in the top five of the Heisman voting was Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh in 2009. The unblockable Oliver could replicate Suh's feat on the way to potentially becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
2017 SEASON
TACKLES
TOTSOLOSACK
73476
 
INTERCEPTIONS
INTYDSTD
000
4
Will Grier
QB | West Virginia
Next Game: 9/1 vs. TENN
Arguably the top returning quarterback in the country, Grier was second nationally in passing touchdowns and third in passing yards before breaking a finger last season. With Grier armed with one of the top receiving corps in the nation, his recently launched Heisman campaign could be a viable one.
2017 SEASON
PASSING
RATYDSTDINTCMP%
162.73490341264.4
 
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
12221.9
5
Khalil Tate
QB | Arizona
Next Game: 9/1 vs. BYU
Arguably the most exciting player to watch in the country, Tate enters the season as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender under new coach Kevin Sumlin. Though Tate is known more as a runner, his ability as a passer should not go overlooked -- he throws one of the best deep balls in the country.
2017 SEASON
PASSING
RATYDSTDINTCMP%
152.4159114962.0
 
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
1411129.2

Recent Heisman Trophy Winners

Year Player School
2017Baker MayfieldOklahoma
2016Lamar JacksonLouisville
2015Derrick HenryAlabama
2014Marcus MariotaOregon
2013Jameis WinstonFlorida State
2012Johnny ManzielTexas A&M
2011Robert Griffin IIIBaylor
2010Cam NewtonAuburn
2009Mark Ingram IIAlabama
2008Sam BradfordOklahoma

