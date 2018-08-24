Updated: August 24, 2018, 6:15 AM ET
ESPN Experts' Poll
Aug. 24, 2018
|Name
|Position
|School
|Year
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Total
|Bryce Love
|RB
|Stanford
|Sr.
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|47
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Wisconsin
|Soph.
|0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|31
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Houston
|Jr.
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|23
|Will Grier
|QB
|West Virginia
|Sr.
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|18
|Khalil Tate
|QB
|Arizona
|Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|10
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Oregon
|Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Rodney Anderson
|RB
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Trace McSorley
|QB
|Penn State
|Sr.
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|McKenzie Milton
|QB
|UCF
|Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|AJ Dillon
|RB
|Boston College
|Soph.
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Missouri
|Sr.
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
|Soph.
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Jake Browning
|QB
|Washington
|Sr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Myles Gaskin
|RB
|Washington
|sr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
ESPN experts: Andrea Adelson, Joel Anderson, Edward Aschoff, Kyle Bonagura, David M. Hale, Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Adam Rittenberg, Mark Schlabach and Jake Trotter
Tracking the Candidates
Aug. 24, 2018
1
RB | Stanford
Next Game: 8/31 vs. SDSU
The speedster is just the third player in college football history to return to school after rushing for 2,000-plus yards and has a chance to become the first Heisman Trophy runner-up to win the award the next year since Georgia's Herschel Walker in 1982.
2
RB | Wisconsin
Next Game: 8/31 vs. WKU
By breaking Adrian Peterson's FBS freshman rushing record with 1,977 yards, Taylor put himself on the national radar last year. Don't be surprised if he tops his 2017 performance after a full season in the program and while running behind arguably the nation's best offensive line. He has speed, power and durability, recording 10 100-yard performances and three 200-yard performances on 299 carries.
3
Ed Oliver
DT | Houston
Next Game: 9/1 at RICE
The last defensive lineman to finish in the top five of the Heisman voting was Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh in 2009. The unblockable Oliver could replicate Suh's feat on the way to potentially becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
4
QB | West Virginia
Next Game: 9/1 vs. TENN
Arguably the top returning quarterback in the country, Grier was second nationally in passing touchdowns and third in passing yards before breaking a finger last season. With Grier armed with one of the top receiving corps in the nation, his recently launched Heisman campaign could be a viable one.
5
QB | Arizona
Next Game: 9/1 vs. BYU
Arguably the most exciting player to watch in the country, Tate enters the season as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender under new coach Kevin Sumlin. Though Tate is known more as a runner, his ability as a passer should not go overlooked -- he throws one of the best deep balls in the country.
Recent Heisman Trophy Winners
|Year
|Player
|School
|2017
|Baker Mayfield
|Oklahoma
|2016
|Lamar Jackson
|Louisville
|2015
|Derrick Henry
|Alabama
|2014
|Marcus Mariota
|Oregon
|2013
|Jameis Winston
|Florida State
|2012
|Johnny Manziel
|Texas A&M
|2011
|Robert Griffin III
|Baylor
|2010
|Cam Newton
|Auburn
|2009
|Mark Ingram II
|Alabama
|2008
|Sam Bradford
|Oklahoma
