2017 SEASON PASSING RAT YDS TD INT CMP% 152.4 1591 14 9 62.0 RUSHING YDS TD YPC 1411 12 9.2

Arguably the most exciting player to watch in the country, Tate enters the season as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender under new coach Kevin Sumlin. Though Tate is known more as a runner, his ability as a passer should not go overlooked -- he throws one of the best deep balls in the country.