WEEK 2 AT OHIO STATE PASSING YDS TD INT CMP% QBR 386 3 0 77.1 93.8 RUSHING YDS TD YPC -5 0 -0.7

2017 SEASON PASSING YDS TD INT CMP% QBR 715 6 0 83.6 94.3 RUSHING YDS TD YPC -13 0 -1.4

Mayfield was out to avenge Oklahoma's loss to Ohio State in Norman last season, and he did so emphatically. After a slow start, he piled up yards and threw three touchdowns in the second half.