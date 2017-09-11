Updated: September 11, 2017, 5:14 PM ET
ESPN Experts' Poll
Sept. 12, 2017
|Name
|Position
|School
|Year
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Total
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Oklahoma
|Sr.
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|49
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Louisville
|Jr.
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|45
|Josh Rosen
|QB
|UCLA
|Jr.
|0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|32
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Penn State
|Jr.
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|17
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|USC
|Soph.
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|10
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|Oklahoma State
|Sr.
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Shea Patterson
|QB
|Ole Miss
|Soph.
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Houston
|Soph.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
ESPN experts: Andrea Adelson, Joel Anderson, Edward Aschoff, Kyle Bonagura, David M. Hale, Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Dan Murphy, Adam Rittenberg, Mark Schlabach, Mitch Sherman and Jake Trotter
Tracking the Candidates
Sept. 12, 2017
1
QB | Oklahoma
Next Game: 9/16 vs. TULN
Mayfield was out to avenge Oklahoma's loss to Ohio State in Norman last season, and he did so emphatically. After a slow start, he piled up yards and threw three touchdowns in the second half.
2
QB | Louisville
Next Game: 9/16 vs. CLEM
Jackson looked like a man on a mission against North Carolina. He became the second quarterback in history to throw for 300 yards and run for 100 more in consecutive games.
3
QB | UCLA
Next Game: 9/16 at MEM
Only three of Rosen's 25 pass attempts hit the turf against Hawai'i, a game in which he threw a career-high five touchdown passes.
4
RB | Penn State
Next Game: 9/16 vs. GAST
Barkley continues to be a dangerous weapon for Penn State in the backfield and while running routes. His most impactful moment against Pitt was probably a 46-yard catch and run for a third-quarter touchdown.
5
QB | USC
Next Game: 9/16 vs. TEX
Darnold looked in complete control while dismantling the Stanford defense. He had the third-best QBR this weekend at 97.4 and found two reliable receivers, Deontay Burnett and Steven Mitchell Jr., who caught two touchdown passes apiece.
Recent Heisman Trophy Winners
|Year
|Player
|School
|2016
|Lamar Jackson
|Louisville
|2015
|Derrick Henry
|Alabama
|2014
|Marcus Mariota
|Oregon
|2013
|Jameis Winston
|Florida State
|2012
|Johnny Manziel
|Texas A&M
|2011
|Robert Griffin III
|Baylor
|2010
|Cam Newton
|Auburn
|2009
|Mark Ingram
|Alabama
|2008
|Sam Bradford
|Oklahoma
|2007
|Tim Tebow
|Florida
