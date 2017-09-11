Updated: September 11, 2017, 5:14 PM ET

ESPN Experts' Poll

Sept. 12, 2017
Name Position School Year 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total
Baker Mayfield QB Oklahoma Sr. 6 4 1 0 0 49
Lamar Jackson QB Louisville Jr. 5 2 4 0 0 45
Josh Rosen QB UCLA Jr. 0 4 3 3 1 32
Saquon Barkley RB Penn State Jr. 0 1 2 2 3 17
Sam Darnold QB USC Soph. 0 0 0 4 2 10
Mason Rudolph QB Oklahoma State Sr. 0 0 1 1 4 9
Shea Patterson QB Ole Miss Soph. 0 0 0 2 0 0
Ed Oliver DT Houston Soph. 0 0 0 0 1 1

ESPN experts: Andrea Adelson, Joel Anderson, Edward Aschoff, Kyle Bonagura, David M. Hale, Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Dan Murphy, Adam Rittenberg, Mark Schlabach, Mitch Sherman and Jake Trotter

Tracking the Candidates

Sept. 12, 2017
1
Baker Mayfield
QB | Oklahoma
Next Game: 9/16 vs. TULN
Mayfield was out to avenge Oklahoma's loss to Ohio State in Norman last season, and he did so emphatically. After a slow start, he piled up yards and threw three touchdowns in the second half.
WEEK 2 AT OHIO STATE
PASSING
YDSTDINTCMP%QBR
3863077.193.8
 
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
-50-0.7
2017 SEASON
PASSING
YDSTDINTCMP%QBR
7156083.694.3
 
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
-130-1.4
2
Lamar Jackson
QB | Louisville
Next Game: 9/16 vs. CLEM
Jackson looked like a man on a mission against North Carolina. He became the second quarterback in history to throw for 300 yards and run for 100 more in consecutive games.
WEEK 2 AT NORTH CAROLINA
PASSING
YDSTDINTCMP%QBR
3933064.193.2
 
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
13236.9
2017 SEASON
PASSING
YDSTDINTCMP%QBR
7715064.781.2
 
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
23936.0
3
Josh Rosen
QB | UCLA
Next Game: 9/16 at MEM
Only three of Rosen's 25 pass attempts hit the turf against Hawai'i, a game in which he threw a career-high five touchdown passes.
WEEK 2 VS. HAWAI'I
PASSING
YDSTDINTCMP%QBR
3295088.094.5
 
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
-170-8.5
2017 SEASON
PASSING
YDSTDINTCMP%QBR
8209067.977.3
 
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
-310-4.4
4
Saquon Barkley
RB | Penn State
Next Game: 9/16 vs. GAST
Barkley continues to be a dangerous weapon for Penn State in the backfield and while running routes. His most impactful moment against Pitt was probably a 46-yard catch and run for a third-quarter touchdown.
WEEK 2 VS. PITTSBURGH
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
8816.3
 
RECEIVING
RECYDSYPRTD
44511.31
2017 SEASON
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
26039.3
 
RECEIVING
RECYDSYPRTD
79914.11
5
Sam Darnold
QB | USC
Next Game: 9/16 vs. TEX
Darnold looked in complete control while dismantling the Stanford defense. He had the third-best QBR this weekend at 97.4 and found two reliable receivers, Deontay Burnett and Steven Mitchell Jr., who caught two touchdown passes apiece.
WEEK 2 VS. STANFORD
PASSING
YDSTDINTCMP%QBR
3164280.897.4
 
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
402.0
2017 SEASON
PASSING
YDSTDINTCMP%QBR
6054474.686.8
 
RUSHING
YDSTDYPC
-21-0.3

Recent Heisman Trophy Winners

Year Player School
2016Lamar JacksonLouisville
2015Derrick HenryAlabama
2014Marcus MariotaOregon
2013Jameis WinstonFlorida State
2012Johnny ManzielTexas A&M
2011Robert Griffin IIIBaylor
2010Cam NewtonAuburn
2009Mark IngramAlabama
2008Sam BradfordOklahoma
2007Tim TebowFlorida

