Before the deluge of 2017 rankings and predictions reaches shore, it's time to take one last look three years into college football's future.

The future power rankings are back for one final time this offseason. After examining the quarterbacks, the offenses and the defenses for the next three seasons, it's time to take a macro view and project the 25 best college football teams from 2017 through 2019. The team ranking has some similarities to the previous three but also some key differences. It is heavily personnel-based, as the current roster and recruiting performance -- particularly the 2017 class and what we know about the 2018 class -- are significant factors. The quarterback situations are critical, as teams with security for multiple years often got the nod over teams with questions.

Other elements like coaching, both influence and viability, are considered, along with a team's path to conference championships and, ultimately, the College Football Playoff.

We surveyed several Power 5 coaches and coordinators, as well as ESPN reporters, to put together the final list.