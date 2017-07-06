Insider

What was the toughest conference in college football in 2016?

This was one of the easiest questions to answer during the decade prior to 2016. The SEC was the king of college football for a full 10 years, ranking as my No. 1 conference from 2006 to 2015.

The SEC finished at the top last year in terms of nonconference record -- 49-17 (74.2 percent) during the season -- so it won again, right? Actually, when I award the toughest conference, there are a lot of factors that go into it, and the SEC did not win the overall title!